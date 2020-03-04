Airwick Electric Refill White Vanilla Bean.

WARNING READ SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT - RETAIN FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. ALWAYS SWITCH OFF AT THE SOCKET BEFORE REMOVING OR INSERTING THE FRAGRANCE REFILL. DO NOT PLACE IN AN AREA WHERE THE DIFFUSER MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO HARD KNOCKS. If unit becomes damaged, switch power off at the socket before removal. Do not use with extension cords or multi plug adapters. For indoor use only. KEEP IN AN UPRIGHT POSITION. Do not operate with wet hands or metal objects. Do not use continuously - switch off the socket overnight. Leave 50 cm of space above and around the diffuser during use. Do not obstruct or block air flow from unit. Do not use in small, confined pet areas without adequate ventilation. Do not place near a source of heat or direct sunlight. Do not place on polished, painted or plastic surfaces. To clean the appliance, unplug and use a dry cloth. Use in well ventilated areas only. Use only as directed. ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR USE WITH AIR WICK ELECTRICAL PLUG DIFFUSER - THE USE OF OTHER DIFFUSERS MAY GIVE RISE TO A TOXIC OR FIRE RISK. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities. Recycle when empty according to local regulations. AIR WICK Scented Oil for Electrical Plug Diffuser White Vanilla Bean. Contains 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Linalool, Pentamethylheptenone. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical attention Contains coumarin, 2,4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, methylcinnamic aldehyde, hydroxycitronellal, alpha-damascone, delta-damascone and rose ketone-4. May produce an allergic reaction. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. www.rbeuinfo.com