Mother Africa Nigerian Palm Oil 2 Litre

Product Description
- Pure Red Palm Oil
- Mother Africa Palm oil is produced to a traditional recipe and is ideal for use in West African soups, stews and sauces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2L
Information
Ingredients
Palm Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See bottle cap
Produce of
Product of Malaysia
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Importer address
- Surya Foods Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|3690kJ/897kcal
|Fat
|99.3g
|of which saturates
|47.85g
|Carbohydrate
|0.70g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.0g
Using Product Information
