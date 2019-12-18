Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 60G

Product Description
- Antiseptic Healing Cream
- You can report side effects via: UK: YellowCard Scheme www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard.
- Nappy rash, eczema, surface wounds, sunburn, minor burns, acne, bed sores, chilblains
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients: (% (w/w): Zinc Oxide, 15.25, Benzyl Alcohol 0.39, Benzyl Benzoate 1.01, Benzyl Cinnamate 0.15, Lanolin (Hypo-Allergenic) 4, Also contains: Purified Water, Liquid Paraffin, Paraffin Wax, Beeswax, Microcrystalline Wax, Sodium Benzoate, Linalyl Acetate, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Lavender Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a thin layer as required. If symptoms persists or if accidentally swallowed seek medical help.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN
- For external use only.
- Warnings: Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Keep out of the eyes, nose and mouth. If symptoms persist or if accidentally swallowed seek medical help. If this product comes into contact with dressings, clothing and bedding the fabric can be easily ignited with a naked flame. You should keep away from fire when using this product.
- Side effects: Occasionally local irritation occurs. If this happens seek medical help.
- Reporting side effects: If you get any side effects talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- This helps to provide information on the safety of this medicine. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Forest Tosara Ltd.,
- Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
- Dublin 13,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Forest Tosara Ltd.,
- Baldoyle Ind. Est.,
- Dublin 13,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN For external use only. Warnings: Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Keep out of the eyes, nose and mouth. If symptoms persist or if accidentally swallowed seek medical help. If this product comes into contact with dressings, clothing and bedding the fabric can be easily ignited with a naked flame. You should keep away from fire when using this product. Side effects: Occasionally local irritation occurs. If this happens seek medical help. Reporting side effects: If you get any side effects talk to your doctor or pharmacist. This helps to provide information on the safety of this medicine. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019