We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19ml
image 1 of Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19mlimage 2 of Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19mlimage 3 of Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19mlimage 4 of Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19ml

Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19ml

4.8(24)
Write a review

£3.25

£3.25/each

Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19ml
Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Lasts up to 80 days on minimum settingUser can control fragrance levelContains natural essential oils extracted from plants and flowers

Ingredients

1-(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-Octahydro-2, 3, 8, 8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde, Butylphenyl methylpropional, citral, Benzyl salicylate, d-limonene, cinnamaldehyde and linalool.

Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS FOR USE-RETAIN INSTRUCTIONS FOR FUTURE REFERENCE: 1. Remove the plastic cap from the fragrance bottle. 2. Firmly insert the fragrance bottle into the underside of the plug diffuser unit, until a 'Click' can be heard. Ensure the fragrance bottle is kept vertical at all times. 3. Plug the assembled unit into an available socket. 4. To increase or decrease the fragrance intensity, rotate the dial on top of the plug diffuser unit. 5. To replace the fragrance bottle, switch off the plug socket and remove the plug. Pull bottle downwards to remove.

View all Plug In & Refills

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here