Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Satin & Lily 19ml

Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

Lasts up to 80 days on minimum setting User can control fragrance level Contains natural essential oils extracted from plants and flowers

Ingredients

1-(1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-Octahydro-2, 3, 8, 8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde, Butylphenyl methylpropional, citral, Benzyl salicylate, d-limonene, cinnamaldehyde and linalool.

Preparation and Usage