Tesco Strawberries 227G

Fruit good date life to short
Longest date please
Not sweet
Supersweet?? Pull the other one.
Poir
Large strawberries from Morocco are tasteless and with one day before ‘best before date’ they look ropey too!
not good
this weeks strawberries were not good, half o them were going bad and they were very soft and watery
Pack size reduced to 227g from 300g, but still the same price!
Never in stock!!!!!
Lovely strawberries but always currently unavailable
You Just Can't Beat English Strawberries!
The last 2/3 weeks strawberries have been gorgeous. Red right through (unlike those from Spain and elsewhere); full of flavour (unlike those from Spain and else where).
Hard and tasteless
10 out of 10 always ripe never green or hard
In my last delivery I had Strawberries from Egypt. They were extremely good. Firm but ripe and juicy and bursting with sweetness an flavour. The best Strawberry I have had so much better than the flavourless watery produce from the Netherlands.