Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Specially selected for an intensely sweet, aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Storage

For maximum freshness, keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

variable

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains80g serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Fruit good date life to short

4 stars

Longest date please

Not sweet

4 stars

Supersweet?? Pull the other one.

Poir

2 stars

Large strawberries from Morocco are tasteless and with one day before ‘best before date’ they look ropey too!

not good

1 stars

this weeks strawberries were not good, half o them were going bad and they were very soft and watery

Pack size reduced to 227g from 300g, but still the

1 stars

Pack size reduced to 227g from 300g, but still the same price!

Never in stock!!!!!

2 stars

Lovely strawberries but always currently unavailable

You Just Can't Beat English Strawberries!

5 stars

The last 2/3 weeks strawberries have been gorgeous. Red right through (unlike those from Spain and elsewhere); full of flavour (unlike those from Spain and else where).

Hard and tasteless

2 stars

Hard and tasteless

10 out of 10 always ripe never green or hard

5 stars

10 out of 10 always ripe never green or hard

In my last delivery I had Strawberries from Egypt.

5 stars

In my last delivery I had Strawberries from Egypt. They were extremely good. Firm but ripe and juicy and bursting with sweetness an flavour. The best Strawberry I have had so much better than the flavourless watery produce from the Netherlands.

