Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Bites 190G

Not much flavour
I did not like these, lacking flavour
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Spices [Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper], Salt, Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Spices Extracts [Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract], Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using chicken from the EU
approx. 5 Servings
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Carton. Widely Recycled
190g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|5 chicken pops (34g**)
|Energy
|1141kJ / 273kcal
|388kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|12.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 170g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
