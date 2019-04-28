Tommee Tippee Explora First Grown Up Cutlery Set

Easy to hold and use
My daughter took to these really easily. Easy to grip and use. Only downside was the spoon and fork are a little flat so food falls off easily whilst using them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Glad I tested this item out before buying as I know what I'm exactly getting for my money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for toddlers
My boy is 14 months and been using these for a few weeks with lunch and tea. The handles are just right for him to hold and the metal ends make them perfect for picking up pasta. I have tried a few different style cutlery sets and these are by far the best. Would be nice if could get different colours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for toddlers
My son just started to use spoon and fork and this really encourages him to try to eat as the spoons are really well made and is non slippery as it has silicon end.Love the colours too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very sturdy
I was lucky enough to be able to test this cutlery. My little boy found it easy to hold and it was very sturdy not bendy at all which we have found with other brands. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to hold
We have been using the cutlery for about a week my little boy is 21 months he has master both the spoon and fork. He is try to learn how to cut his food aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great quality cutlery set
Perfect first cutlery set for my daughter. Sturdy and grippy for her to hold. Lovely bright colours and washes well in the dishwasher. The shape of each of the set is perfectly sized for her little mouth. Only negative point would be trying to get through the packaging to open them. Maybe having a serrated section to open easier could work? Overall really happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
Great product, good quality and easy for my little boy to hold. Was worried the spoon looked a little wide for his mouth but actually is a great width, he is managing to feed himself using both the fork and spoon! Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice set!
Great little set of cutlery, handles are nice and chunky for little hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely 1st set of Cutlery.
This is a fantastic first set of Cutlery. They are very durable and although says from 12 months, my son who is 5 enjoyed using them too. I liked that they came with a knife to aid early cutting skills. They came out well after being in the dishwasher and have kept their colour. It would be even better if they came with a reusable case so that they could be kept together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]