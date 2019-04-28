By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee Explora First Grown Up Cutlery Set

5(22)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Explora First Grown Up Cutlery Set
£ 5.40
£5.40/each

Product Description

  • Active First Grown Up Cutlery Set
  • Chunky, soft grip handles, ideal for toddlers
  • Dishwasher & steriliser safe
  • Learning to feed themselves is a big adventure for little ones, and this knife, fork and spoon set helps them make the move from soft feeding spoons to grown up cutlery.
  • The round pronged fork is perfect for stabbing and grabbing food from a plate or bowl, but gentle on little mouths. The knife features a softly rounded and serrated edge that can chop through soft foods, but is safe for little fingers. And the spoon has a wide scoop to help stop food slipping off on its way to your baby's mouth.
  • Encourage grown-up feeding skills
  • Toddlers can feel part of family mealtimes with this first knife, fork and spoon specially designed for little hands.
  • Easy to hold
  • This metal cutlery features lightweight easy grip handles that encourage toddlers to pick up grown-up feeding skills.
  • Toddler safe and easy clean
  • Rounded ends make the knife, fork and spoon suitable for little mouths. Clean with hot soapy water or pop them on the top shelf of your dishwasher.
  • Encourage your little ones to take their first steps in grown-up eating with this knife, fork and spoon set specially designed for little hands.
  • Lightweight, with easy-grip handles that are easy for little ones to hold, your toddler will really start to feel grown-up at family mealtimes. Rounded ends make this first metal cutlery set suitable for little mouths.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Materials listing: stainless steel and polypropylene
  • Complies with EN 14372.
  • Colours may vary
  • Includes knife, fork and spoon
  • Lightweight and easy to hold
  • Chunky, soft grip handles, ideal for toddlers
  • Encourage their first steps in grown-up eating
  • Suitable for 12 months upwards
  • All Tommee Tippee cutlery is BPA free

Information

Storage

Do not store or leave in direct sunlight or near a source of heat. Do not store with or allow to come into contact with solvents or harsh chemicals.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cleaning
  • Before first use, clean the product. Clean before each use. Always wash the product immediately after use. Wash in warm soapy water and rinse in clean water or use a dishwasher (top shelf only). Do not clean with solvents or harsh chemicals.
  • Staining may occur if the product is allowed to come into contact with oil-based foods (e.g. oil/tomato based sauces). Not suitable for microwave use.
  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health
  • Warning!
  • Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving.
  • Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Or call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Please read and retain our address for future reference.
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

For your child's safety and health Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Accidents have occurred when babies have been left alone with feeding equipment due to the baby falling or if the product has disassembled. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Heating in a microwave oven may produce localised high temperatures. Take extra care when microwave heating. Always stir heated food to ensure even heat distribution and test the temperature before serving. Keep all components not in use out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

22 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy to hold and use

4 stars

My daughter took to these really easily. Easy to grip and use. Only downside was the spoon and fork are a little flat so food falls off easily whilst using them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Glad I tested this item out before buying as I know what I'm exactly getting for my money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for toddlers

4 stars

My boy is 14 months and been using these for a few weeks with lunch and tea. The handles are just right for him to hold and the metal ends make them perfect for picking up pasta. I have tried a few different style cutlery sets and these are by far the best. Would be nice if could get different colours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for toddlers

5 stars

My son just started to use spoon and fork and this really encourages him to try to eat as the spoons are really well made and is non slippery as it has silicon end.Love the colours too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very sturdy

5 stars

I was lucky enough to be able to test this cutlery. My little boy found it easy to hold and it was very sturdy not bendy at all which we have found with other brands. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to hold

4 stars

We have been using the cutlery for about a week my little boy is 21 months he has master both the spoon and fork. He is try to learn how to cut his food aswell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality cutlery set

5 stars

Perfect first cutlery set for my daughter. Sturdy and grippy for her to hold. Lovely bright colours and washes well in the dishwasher. The shape of each of the set is perfectly sized for her little mouth. Only negative point would be trying to get through the packaging to open them. Maybe having a serrated section to open easier could work? Overall really happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

Great product, good quality and easy for my little boy to hold. Was worried the spoon looked a little wide for his mouth but actually is a great width, he is managing to feed himself using both the fork and spoon! Would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice set!

5 stars

Great little set of cutlery, handles are nice and chunky for little hands. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 1st set of Cutlery.

5 stars

This is a fantastic first set of Cutlery. They are very durable and although says from 12 months, my son who is 5 enjoyed using them too. I liked that they came with a knife to aid early cutting skills. They came out well after being in the dishwasher and have kept their colour. It would be even better if they came with a reusable case so that they could be kept together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tommee Tippee Explora Feeding Spoons X5

£ 3.50
£0.70/each

Fred & Flo Toddler Fork And Spoon Set

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tommee Tippee Act Straw 12M+ Cup

£ 3.33
£3.33/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Easy Scoop Plate

£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here