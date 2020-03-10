Sure Women Maximum Protection Confidence Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

ABSOLUTLY BRILLIANT, DRY ARMPITS!
First time in years I have dry underarms nothing else has worked for me. My advise, just try it, nothing ventured nothing gained, see if it works for you!
Not very good at all. I'll stick to the normal version. Bought it as I was working a conference and it absolutely failed.
Amazing product!
This product is AMAZING! I was recommended this by a friend and I replied that “Sure” products don’t do anything for me. I’m so glad I tried it. I have used every other product to stop the smell of body odour but to no avail. Buy it and if you’re like me you will never want to run out of it again. I never smell and I can wear any colour top without worrying about wet marks under my armpits. Love this!
THE BEST i HAVE TRIED.
I have always suffered,with excessive sweaty underarms, especially when nervous. After trying this, it actually works and has given me my confidence back.
The best Antiperspirant I have ever tried!!!!
I suffer major excessive sweating, nothing worked until I tried Maximum Protection!!! It has literally changed my life, I can wear anything I want without having to worry about sweat patches. It is really the best product on the market and I have tried alot!
Life saver!
This is amazing!!! It stops pretty much any perspiration and hides any unwanted smells! I suffer from PCOS I condition that can cause women to perspire more than usual. It was ruining my confidence but this has changed my life!