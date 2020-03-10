By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sure Women Maximum Protection Confidence Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

4.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Women Maximum Protection Confidence Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml
£ 5.00
£11.12/100ml
  • Sure Women Maximum Protection Confidence anti-perspirant deodorant cream stick 45ml is our most powerful 48 hour protection against sweat and odour in an easy to apply, dermatologically tested cream stick format to keep you feeling fresh, dry and confident.
  • When you are dealing with excessive sweating, working with your body is the way to go. Our TRIsolid cream formula is body responsive with a unique blend of skin-moisturising ingredients, so it’s gentle enough for everyday use.
  • Sure’s most powerful protection forms a protective layer across your sweat glands and our odour-fighting technology means total confidence: it tackles odour from the source leaving a clean, fresh and white fragrance. It’s no wonder 9/10 women trust Sure Maximum Protection.
  • Sure, it won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Sure Maximum Protection Anti-perspirant Deodorant can be used in the morning or at night. For optimum sweat protection, apply at night when your sweat glands are less active. You will be protected for 48 hours, even after showering. Sure, It won't let you down.
  • Twist the bottom of your powerful women’s anti-perspirant deodorant to release the cream with two clicks per underarm and smooth onto each underarm evenly.
  • (Based on a survey of 208 UK women who tested the product)
  • Our most powerful 48h protection against sweat and odour with our TRIsolid formula to keep you feeling fresh and dry
  • It’s anti-perspirant technology eliminates odour and leaves a clean, bright scent of fresh apple with hints of rose and jasmine
  • This powerful anti-perspirant deodorant comes in an easy to apply cream-stick format
  • Unique blend of skin-moisturising ingredients make it gentle enough for everyday use
  • Dermatologically tested, expert endorsed
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 45ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Dimethicone, Cyclomethicone, Cera Microcristallina, Paraffin, Parfum, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Philippines

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

45 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

ABSOLUTLY BRILLIANT, DRY ARMPITS!

5 stars

First time in years I have dry underarms nothing else has worked for me. My advise, just try it, nothing ventured nothing gained, see if it works for you!

Not very good at all. I'll stick to the normal ver

2 stars

Not very good at all. I'll stick to the normal version. Bought it as I was working a conference and it absolutely failed.

Amazing product!

5 stars

This product is AMAZING! I was recommended this by a friend and I replied that “Sure” products don’t do anything for me. I’m so glad I tried it. I have used every other product to stop the smell of body odour but to no avail. Buy it and if you’re like me you will never want to run out of it again. I never smell and I can wear any colour top without worrying about wet marks under my armpits. Love this!

THE BEST i HAVE TRIED.

5 stars

I have always suffered,with excessive sweaty underarms, especially when nervous. After trying this, it actually works and has given me my confidence back.

The best Antiperspirant I have ever tried!!!!

5 stars

I suffer major excessive sweating, nothing worked until I tried Maximum Protection!!! It has literally changed my life, I can wear anything I want without having to worry about sweat patches. It is really the best product on the market and I have tried alot!

Life saver!

5 stars

This is amazing!!! It stops pretty much any perspiration and hides any unwanted smells! I suffer from PCOS I condition that can cause women to perspire more than usual. It was ruining my confidence but this has changed my life!

Usually bought next

Sure Men Maximum Protection Fresh Scent Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

£ 5.00
£11.12/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Sure Women Maximum Protection Sport Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

£ 5.00
£11.12/100ml

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here