Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Digital Ear Thermometer

Really poor
It worked maybe once and now it's just showing ridiculous temperatures like 34.4 (??!!!)
Absolute rubbish
Had it bought as gift, when it does decide to work it gives different readings each time, cannot be trusted, then when you do need it it's either saying lo or err - abs waste of money
Ineffective and over priced
I was really disappointed with this - waited until it came in stock, knew it was quite expensive but felt it would be more than worth it for a good quality and reliable thermometer - Sadly, I was wrong. The thermometer is completely unreliable and gives totally different results depending on which ear I have used it in which makes no sense as it is supposed to read internal body temperature. I'm so disappointed and angry to be honest as this is a vital tool for infant health monitoring. Do not buy.
Questionable accuracy
As first time parents we bought this thinking it will help when it came to temperature checking. Unfortunately the accuracy is questionable as the temperature results vary so much despite checking in the same few minutes.
Excellent product
I have used this a few times since buying and find it very accurate and easy to use without my child being uncomfortable. Highly recommend.
Inaccurate readings
Brought this today after my current thermometer broke, my child's very poorly with a blatant temp yet the thermometer reads 34? Compared with an under arm thermometer which gave a reading of almost 39! Will be returning for money back don't waste your time
It's Great
I bought thermometer few weeks ago. It's absolutely amazing. It's easy to use. Very accurate. Gives you instant result. My baby doesn't even mind when I take her temperature. It is good value for money.
Veiry good !
Not too expensive but very good and accurate. Doesn't look bad either. Value for money!
Great for those high temps at 2am!
Love this thermometer have recommended to all my mum friends easy to use nice big screen and quicker than waiting for those old underarm ones!
Perfect for babies
Spent some time reviewing the different types of thermometer and chose this one. This is for my grand daughter who is just one month old.