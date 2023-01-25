We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Digital Ear Thermometer

4.1(84)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Digital Ear Thermometer
£37.50
£37.50/each

Product Description

  • Digital Ear Thermometer
  • Large LCD monitor, which is easy to read
  • Alarm lets you know when a fever is present
  • Temperature will appear on the digital display in just 1 second
  • Quick and accurate
  • The Closer to Nature Digital Thermometer provides a one-second quick and accurate reading for your peace of mind and babies comfort
  • Tiny Tip
  • The tiny tip on the Closer to Nature Digital Thermometer is ideal for newborns, but is also suitable for the whole family. To use the thermometer, simply place in the ear and press the scan button, and the temperature reading will be shown clearly on the large LCD display.
  • Fever Alert
  • If your baby's temperature is too high, the Fever Alert system on the Closer to Nature Digital Thermometer will sound one long beep followed by three short beeps to warn the user of potential fever
  • Memory Function
  • The digital thermometer stores nine memory readings allowing you to monitor baby's temperature over a period of time with ease.
  • Switch between Fahrenheit or Celsius
  • You can alter how the temperature is given by switching between temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius. To do this, go to n ‘Power off' mode, press and hold the ‘Scan' button. Then press the ‘On/Mem' button for 3 seconds whilst still holding the scan button. The ‘°C' will change to ‘°F'. You can use the same process to change from '°F' back to ‘°C'.
  • Using your Closer to Nature Digital Thermometer
  • An incorrect reading (around 2°C lower) can be measured if the ear canal is not straightened correctly. The ear canal is not identical in each ear; this can result in a slight difference in some individuals.
  • The instructions for use advise that three readings should be taken, with the highest being the one which is registered. The unit measures the infrared heat generated by the eardrum.
  • It is therefore important to straighten the ear canal prior to taking a reading. For children under 2 years old, gently pull the ear back. User technique is critical.
  • Troubleshooting tips
  • - The ear canal needs to be clean
  • - The thermometer lens needs to be clean and undamaged
  • - A fresh hygiene cover must be used each time
  • - The unit must be equilibrated to the temperature of the room where readings are taken
  • - Accidentally pressing the on/mem button instead of the scan button will show a previous reading from the memory rather than take a new reading
  • - A higher temperature will be recorded in an ear that a child has been laying on compared to their other ear
  • There really is nothing worse than a poorly baby so you can now keep an accurate eye on your baby's state of health, with the Closer to Nature Digital Ear Thermometer. Our Digital Ear Thermometer is quick, accurate and really easy to use. Just place the tiny tip in baby's ear, press the scan button and the temperature reading will appear within 1 second on the large LCD display.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Materials listing: ABS, Silicone, HPDE, LLDPE.
  • Tiny ear tip is ideal for newborns yet suitable for the whole family to use
  • Accurate reading in 1 second
  • Fever alert alarm when temperature is too high
  • Easy-to-read, large LCD display
  • Stores 9 readings in memory for easy monitoring and comparison
  • Temperature given in Fahrenheit or Celsuis

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • WARNING: This product contains items with sharp edges and small parts - they are not toys. Adult supervisions is required. Keep out of the reach of children at all times.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park,
  • West Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,

Return to

  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
  • Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park,
  • West Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Safety information

WARNING: This product contains items with sharp edges and small parts - they are not toys. Adult supervisions is required. Keep out of the reach of children at all times.

84 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really poor

1 stars

A TOMMEE TIPPEE Customer

It worked maybe once and now it's just showing ridiculous temperatures like 34.4 (??!!!)

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

A TOMMEE TIPPEE Customer

Had it bought as gift, when it does decide to work it gives different readings each time, cannot be trusted, then when you do need it it's either saying lo or err - abs waste of money

Ineffective and over priced

1 stars

A TOMMEE TIPPEE Customer

I was really disappointed with this - waited until it came in stock, knew it was quite expensive but felt it would be more than worth it for a good quality and reliable thermometer - Sadly, I was wrong. The thermometer is completely unreliable and gives totally different results depending on which ear I have used it in which makes no sense as it is supposed to read internal body temperature. I'm so disappointed and angry to be honest as this is a vital tool for infant health monitoring. Do not buy.

Questionable accuracy

2 stars

A TOMMEE TIPPEE Customer

As first time parents we bought this thinking it will help when it came to temperature checking. Unfortunately the accuracy is questionable as the temperature results vary so much despite checking in the same few minutes.

Excellent product

5 stars

I have used this a few times since buying and find it very accurate and easy to use without my child being uncomfortable. Highly recommend.

Inaccurate readings

1 stars

Brought this today after my current thermometer broke, my child's very poorly with a blatant temp yet the thermometer reads 34? Compared with an under arm thermometer which gave a reading of almost 39! Will be returning for money back don't waste your time

It's Great

5 stars

I bought thermometer few weeks ago. It's absolutely amazing. It's easy to use. Very accurate. Gives you instant result. My baby doesn't even mind when I take her temperature. It is good value for money.

Veiry good !

5 stars

Not too expensive but very good and accurate. Doesn't look bad either. Value for money!

Great for those high temps at 2am!

5 stars

Love this thermometer have recommended to all my mum friends easy to use nice big screen and quicker than waiting for those old underarm ones!

Perfect for babies

4 stars

Spent some time reviewing the different types of thermometer and chose this one. This is for my grand daughter who is just one month old.

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

