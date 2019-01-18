By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Star Bar 49G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Star Bar 49G
£ 0.60
£1.23/100g

Offer

Be Treatwise. Each 49 g contains
  • Energy1042 kJ 249 kcal
    12%
  • Fat14 g
    20%
  • Saturates6.8 g
    34%
  • Sugars22 g
    24%
  • Salt0.17 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2126 kJ / 509 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel (30 %) and peanut (23 %) centre.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Bursting with salty peanuts and chewy caramel, all covered in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
  • A chewy cosmos of peanuts & caramel
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 49g

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Barley Malt Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

49g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (49 g):
Energy 2126 kJ / 509 kcal1042 kJ / 249 kcal
Fat 28 g14 g
of which Saturates 14 g6.8 g
Carbohydrate 53 g26 g
of which Sugars 44 g22 g
Fibre 2.7 g1.3 g
Protein 10 g4.9 g
Salt 0.35 g0.17 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Boost Chocolate Bar 48.5G

£ 0.60
£1.24/100g

Offer

Cadbury Wispa Gold Bar 52G

£ 0.60
£1.25/100g

Offer

Yorkie Raisin & Biscuit Chocolate Bar 53G

£ 0.60
£1.14/100g

Offer

Cadbury Twirl Bar 43G

£ 0.60
£1.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here