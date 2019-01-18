Cadbury Star Bar 49G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with caramel (30 %) and peanut (23 %) centre.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Bursting with salty peanuts and chewy caramel, all covered in delicious Cadbury milk chocolate
- A chewy cosmos of peanuts & caramel
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 49g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Flavourings, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Barley Malt Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
49g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Bar (49 g):
|Energy
|2126 kJ / 509 kcal
|1042 kJ / 249 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|14 g
|of which Saturates
|14 g
|6.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|26 g
|of which Sugars
|44 g
|22 g
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|1.3 g
|Protein
|10 g
|4.9 g
|Salt
|0.35 g
|0.17 g
