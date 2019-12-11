Tropical Sun Natural Coconut Water 330Ml
Offer
Product Description
- For some mouth-watering recipes, visit our website:
- www.tropicalsunfoods.com
- Tropical Sun Natural Coconut Water is exactly that and nothing else. It is 100% pure and has no fat, no added sugar, or sweeteners, no preservatives, no additives, no colourings and no concentrates. Our Coconut Water tastes as fresh and natural as drinking it straight out of the coconut itself. Even better than water for hydration, our Coconut Water is the perfect alternative to a processed sports drink.
- Enjoy
- 100% pure
- Natural hydration
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Pure Coconut Water (100%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Chill and shake well before serving.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|133 kJ
|-
|32 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9 g
|of which sugars
|4.2 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019