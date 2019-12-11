By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Vina Sparkling Red Grape Juice 750Ml

£ 1.45
£0.19/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Red Grape Drink with Sweetener
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750ml

Carbonated Water, Red Grape Juice from Concentrate (30%), Sweetener: Sucralose, Thickener: Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Caramel (E150d), Preservative: Sodium Benzoate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in the refrigerator and consume within 3 days. Best before end: see cap

Product of EU

  • Serve chilled

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

  • Specialist Imports,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Beford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • United Kingdom.

75cl ℮

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 85kJ / 20kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrates 5.0g
of which sugars 5.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

discovered this drink while searching for non alco

5 stars

discovered this drink while searching for non alcoholic sparkling drinks.really bubbly and fresh,prefer it to non alcohol wine.20 calories per drink.really love it

