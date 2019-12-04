Bt Decor 2200 Corded Home Phone

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(128)Write a review
£ 30.00
Product Description

  • 50 name & number phonebook
  • 1571 message indicator
  • Three-line display, hearing aid compatible
  • - Handsfree
  • - Caller Display
  • - Volume Control
  • Simple to use and with a large display, the BT Decor 2200 corded phone is stylish and highly functional. Bursting with features it contains a nifty 50 number memory, enabling you to easily keep in touch with your contacts - while the caller ID allows you to ignore all those unwanted calls. (You must subscribe to a caller display service for this to work. Charges may apply.)

Information

Doesn’t do what it says on the box!

3 stars

Bought this phone for my mother in law who needed a replacement phone. I bought it as it says Wall mountable on the front and back of the box, which is what she wanted. After trying to fathom out how to wall mount it I rang BT and they confirmed that is NOT WALL MOUNTABLE. They said it has been printed in error on the box. Didn’t even give an apology. Very annoying and time wasting !! Not impressed with BT, though I never have been

Great little phone

5 stars

I bought this phone as a replacement for my old one , it’s great, nice big numbers , easy to use . Thoroughly recommend.

Good value

5 stars

This phone is amazing - can't believe it is so good

Very Stylish

5 stars

Purchased though Tesco’s Click & Collect Next Day Service a month ago, for my 93 yr old mother, who had problems with the cordless landline phones. The BT Decor 2000, has met all her requirements.

good features easy to use

5 stars

Bought as an additional phone for use in another room so that caller's phone nos could be recognised

Good Basic Landline

4 stars

I am pleased with this phone had one previously. This is an upgraded product and for some reason the green light does not work showing that a message has been received. This happens when the BT answer is set to not display a message has been received OFF and also when it is set to display that a message has been received ON. At present only way I know a message has been received is by the dialing tone when picking up phone. More features seem to make it more gadgets more complicated.

Great product

5 stars

Brought as a present for parents really please,easy to use

great for those with sight impairment

4 stars

I bought this for my Dad who has poor vision and did not require anything too complicated.Lovely large buttons with flashing light to alert you to incoming call,plus good storage facility to store numbers he uses most often.

Mainly fine but a few niggles

3 stars

The phonebook only gives you 15 characters for each name which is not enough, the phonebook is also fiddly to set up and it's easy to accidentally start an outgoing call. The display is supposed to have 5 different contrast levels but on the brand new model I purchased this did not work - only the brightest level was available. I may return it because of this. If you do have any problems with the phone don't expect any help from BT. Their website says "BT does not offer helpdesk support for this product.".Thanks a lot! Otherwise a reasonably good basic phone.

Does what it says on the box

5 stars

Replacement for its elderly predecessor and is a brilliant landline phone.

