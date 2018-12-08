By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh & Naked Spinach 125G

Fresh & Naked Spinach 125G
£ 0.95
£7.60/kg

Product Description

  • Baby Leaf Spinach
  • Make sure you type it in carefully! Or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • Super Nutritious*
  • *Super Nutritious Spinach
  • High in Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Just Natural Little Leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay naturally fresher for you to enjoy
  • High in vitamins A, C & folate
  • Mild flavour - 2
  • Fresh unwashed natural leaves
  • Natural sun
  • Grown till just right
  • Gently harvested
  • Carefully bagged
  • Wash me thoroughly
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125g
Information

Ingredients

Baby Spinach

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Portion Suggestions
  • 2 Salad Bowls
  • 4 Side Salads
  • 8 Additions
  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.freshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 63g%RI** 100gRI**
Energy kJ121768400kJ
kcal29181%2000kcal
Fat g0.80.51%70g
of which saturates g0.10.1<1%20g
Carbohydrate g1.61.01%
of which sugars g1.50.91%90g
Fibre g2.11.3
Protein g2.81.84%
Salt g0.350.224%6g
Folic Acid µg1147257%200µg
Vitamin C mg261633%80mg
Vitamin A µg59037173%800µg
Pack contains 2 servings----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Wildlife thrive in Tesco Green Belt!

1 stars

Dreadful found 2 snails in the leaves.

