Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10

The Rolls Royce of sticking plasters
The best plasters out there for anyone who needs a wound dressing that can cope with whatever goes on. These are great for gardeners, manual workers etc, or anyone who washes their hands a lot. They stay put, are waterproof and stretchy, and great quality. I wish they did them in other sizes, as they are so good!
Best waterproof plasters for hardworking hands
Tough fabric plasters that really are waterproof. Stay put for days, protect wounds well and stand up to tough treatment - yet aren't too hard to remove. The best plasters I've ever found, and I've tried lots. Worth paying extra for.