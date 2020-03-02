By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10

5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Fabric 12S 10
£ 2.40
£0.24/each

Product Description

  • Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof Plasters
  • Elastoplast Extra Tough Waterproof plasters provide durable, breathable and flexible protection. These extra wide, extra tough plasters are perfect for demanding conditions like sports, gardening or DIY.
  • Extra strong adhesion
  • Hi-dry tex technology
  • Tough fabric - dries quickly
  • Waterproof & breathable membrane - keeps wound dry
  • Large cushioning and absorbent wound pad
  • Sticks reliably - longer lasting sticking power

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Clean wound and gently dry skin. Apply without stretching.

Warnings

  • The packaging of this product contains latex which may cause an allergic reaction.

Distributor address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.elastoplast.net

Net Contents

12 x Plasters

Safety information

View more safety information

The packaging of this product contains latex which may cause an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The Rolls Royce of sticking plasters

5 stars

The best plasters out there for anyone who needs a wound dressing that can cope with whatever goes on. These are great for gardeners, manual workers etc, or anyone who washes their hands a lot. They stay put, are waterproof and stretchy, and great quality. I wish they did them in other sizes, as they are so good!

Best waterproof plasters for hardworking hands

5 stars

Tough fabric plasters that really are waterproof. Stay put for days, protect wounds well and stand up to tough treatment - yet aren't too hard to remove. The best plasters I've ever found, and I've tried lots. Worth paying extra for.

Usually bought next

Tesco Microporous Tape 5Mx2.5Cm

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Elastoplast Water Resistant Strips 40S

£ 2.60
£0.07/each

Elastoplast Antibacterial Waterproof Dressings Xl 5

£ 2.95
£0.59/each

Tesco Assorted Waterproof Plasters 16'S

£ 1.00
£0.06/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here