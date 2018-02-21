Bt Bt Duet 210 Telephone

Useful backup
I needed a backup to a cordless phone and this fits the bill.
Wells
My phone in the kitchen proved to be faulty by Telephone Engineer, wanted a compact neat easy to use phone and something cheap just after Xmas expenses, this phone is a little gem, simple and with good size number pad
It's a phone!
We needed a corded phone for if the power fails. You cannot adjust the volume of the beep when keys are hit. The beep is a bit weak.The ring is a bit weak on high. It's a phone and the quality is reflected in the price.
Great so far!
I bought this phone a month ago and it has worked perfectly fine. The handset is slim. The ringing tone is inoffensive and there are three options for it: high, low or off. It is easy enough to programme the numbers too. I am very pleased with it.
Value for money!
Good basic phone. Value for money! Happy with this purchase.
Good value for money.
A very attractive phone which is very easy to install and use. My only criticism is that the base is rather light and can be easily be pulled off the table if you pick up the phone in a hurry.
Fine phone.
The phone is working well. May I suggest that the length of the connecting lead and whether the phone requires mains connection are shown in the specification.These points were only brought to my attention by reading the owners reviews. May I also say that there are two errors in the specification, the phone does not have a screen and as far as I know it is not hearing aid compatible.
Good basic phone needing no power.
Good emergency phone for use when electrical power is down.
Excellent bedroom phone
Needed a replacement phone that will work in power cuts etc for on call purposes and this is ideal. Good neat size, pleasant ring and can be wall mounted if required. Very reasonably priced - would recommend.
Brilliant for my needs
I bought this a month ago, I am so pleased with it. I wanted a small not in my face phone, this phone fits the bill perfectly.