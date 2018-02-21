By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bt Bt Duet 210 Telephone

4.5(176)Write a review
Bt Bt Duet 210 Telephone
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Up to 10 name & number phone book
  • LED call indicator, mute facility
  • Hearing aid compatible
  • - Wall mountable
  • - 10 Quick dial memories
  • - Ringer volume control
  • The BT Duet 210 is a sleek white corded telephone that is sure to look great at home or in the office. It has 10 number memories for easy and quick calling - and is even wall mountable. It's hearing aid compatible and has ringer volume control.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

176 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Useful backup

5 stars

I needed a backup to a cordless phone and this fits the bill.

Wells

5 stars

My phone in the kitchen proved to be faulty by Telephone Engineer, wanted a compact neat easy to use phone and something cheap just after Xmas expenses, this phone is a little gem, simple and with good size number pad

It's a phone!

3 stars

We needed a corded phone for if the power fails. You cannot adjust the volume of the beep when keys are hit. The beep is a bit weak.The ring is a bit weak on high. It's a phone and the quality is reflected in the price.

Great so far!

5 stars

I bought this phone a month ago and it has worked perfectly fine. The handset is slim. The ringing tone is inoffensive and there are three options for it: high, low or off. It is easy enough to programme the numbers too. I am very pleased with it.

Value for money!

4 stars

Good basic phone. Value for money! Happy with this purchase.

Good value for money.

4 stars

A very attractive phone which is very easy to install and use. My only criticism is that the base is rather light and can be easily be pulled off the table if you pick up the phone in a hurry.

Fine phone.

4 stars

The phone is working well. May I suggest that the length of the connecting lead and whether the phone requires mains connection are shown in the specification.These points were only brought to my attention by reading the owners reviews. May I also say that there are two errors in the specification, the phone does not have a screen and as far as I know it is not hearing aid compatible.

Good basic phone needing no power.

4 stars

Good emergency phone for use when electrical power is down.

Excellent bedroom phone

5 stars

Needed a replacement phone that will work in power cuts etc for on call purposes and this is ideal. Good neat size, pleasant ring and can be wall mounted if required. Very reasonably priced - would recommend.

Brilliant for my needs

5 stars

I bought this a month ago, I am so pleased with it. I wanted a small not in my face phone, this phone fits the bill perfectly.

1-10 of 176 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here