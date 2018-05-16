Mates Skyn Large 10 Each

Product Description
- Large Comfortable Fit 10 Non-Latex Condoms
- Patents: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents
- The Next Generation of Condoms
- This isn't just a box of condoms. This is the latest in condom technology for a truly intimate sexual experience. Our Skynfeel™ material is soft and comfortable, for the most natural fit and feel. You are holding a ticket to an experience of incredible sensitivity, that allows you and your partner to feel everything. This isn't just a box of condoms. This is the closest thing to wearing nothing.
- This product is made from synthetic polyisoprene, it does not contain natural rubber latex and is a suitable choice for individuals with a known or suspected allergy to natural rubber latex.
- Each condom is electronically tested to meet highest standards of safety and reliability
- Made from Skynfeel™, a technologically advanced non-latex material, which feels so soft and comfortable, that you'll find it barely noticeable
- ISO 23409:2011
- Barely noticeable material
- Straight shape (with teat end)
- Smooth texture
- Long-lasting ultra-smooth lubricant
- Strength of premium latex
- Larger and longer than our standard condoms, for extra comfort
- Natural colour
- Nominal width 56mm
- 100% electronically tested
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the instructions for use leaflet printed on the inside of this box. Proper use of condoms can help reduce the risk of pregnancy, HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections, but no form of contraception can provide 100% protection.
Name and address
- Suretex Limited,
- 31/1 Moo4,
- Suratthani- Thakuapha Road,
- Tambon Khao Hua Kwai,
- Amphur Phunphin,
- Suratthani 84130,
Return to
- www.skyn.com
Net Contents
10 x Condoms
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020