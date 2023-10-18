We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mates Skyn Extra Lubricated

Mates Skyn Extra Lubricated

Mates Skyn Extra Lubricated
The Next Generation of CondomsThis isn't just a box of condoms. This is the latest in condom technology for a truly intimate sexual experience. Our Skynfeel® material is soft and comfortable, for the most natural fit and feel. You are holding a ticket to an experience of incredible sensitivity, that allows you and your partner to feel everything. This isn't just a box of condoms. This is the closest thing to wearing nothing.Extra LubeStraight shape (with teat end)Smooth textureSensual maskingStrength of premium latex40% More* of long-lasting, ultra smooth lubricant gives maximum comfort and enhances the experience*Compared to Skyn® originalNatural colourNominal width 53mmSkynfeel® Barely Noticeable MaterialMade from Skynfeel®, a technologically advanced non-latex material, which feels so soft and comfortable, that you'll find it barely noticeable
® and TM are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd in various jurisdictionsPatents: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents © 2021 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd
#1 World's Non-Latex CondomFeel EverythingMaximum comfortLifeStyles 100% Electronically Tested

10 x Non-Latex Condoms

Please read the instructions for use leaflet printed on the inside of this box. Proper use of condoms can help reduce the risk of pregnancy, HIV/Aids and sexually transmitted infections, but no form of contraception can provide 100% protection.

