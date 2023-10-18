Mates Skyn Extra Lubricated

The Next Generation of Condoms This isn't just a box of condoms. This is the latest in condom technology for a truly intimate sexual experience. Our Skynfeel® material is soft and comfortable, for the most natural fit and feel. You are holding a ticket to an experience of incredible sensitivity, that allows you and your partner to feel everything. This isn't just a box of condoms. This is the closest thing to wearing nothing. Extra Lube Straight shape (with teat end) Smooth texture Sensual masking Strength of premium latex 40% More* of long-lasting, ultra smooth lubricant gives maximum comfort and enhances the experience *Compared to Skyn® original Natural colour Nominal width 53mm Skynfeel® Barely Noticeable Material Made from Skynfeel®, a technologically advanced non-latex material, which feels so soft and comfortable, that you'll find it barely noticeable

® and TM are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd in various jurisdictions Patents: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents © 2021 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

#1 World's Non-Latex Condom Feel Everything Maximum comfort LifeStyles 100% Electronically Tested

Net Contents

10 x Non-Latex Condoms

Preparation and Usage