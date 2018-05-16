Alpro Almond Fresh Drink Alternative 1L

- Energy93 kJ 22 kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93 kJ / 22 kcal
Product Description
- Almond drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Alpro Almond Original, the Original and the best! Lightly roasted Mediterranean almonds blended to make the perfect drink. Simply add to cereal, tea, coffee or smoothies for that plant based goodness. 100% plant based and naturally low in fat. A source of calcium and vitamins B2, B12 and D.
- Chilled to Perfection
- Our guarantee to you is serious nuttiness at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
- You're a sensible person, and that's cool. But every now and then, it's Ok to Go Nutty.
- So meet Alpro® Almond drink. Our Mediterranean almonds are lightly roasted to bring out their Delicate Nuttiness.
- It's also low in sugars and naturally low in fat.
- And because it's plant-based, it's Good for the Planet Too.
- Nothing nutty about that.
- Good for You
- All plant, seriously nutty
- Good for you, good for the planet
- Source of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D, E
- Low in sugars
- Naturally lactose free and low in fat
- Free from colours
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Almond (2.3%), Sugar, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (B2, B12, E, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
- Try it for...
- Sweet and savoury cooking
- Brilliant breakfasts
- Tasty tea and coffee
- ...or straight from the glass
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|93 kJ / 22 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4 g
|of which Sugars
|2.4 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|E
|1.80 mg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Safety information
Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
