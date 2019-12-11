Excelsior Water Crackers Cinnamon 143G

Product Description
- Genuine Jamaican Water Crackers Cinnamon
- Excelsior Water Crackers were first produced at No. 2 Church St., Kingston in 1911, using wood-burning brick ovens, which gave them their special taste and "toughness". Today, Excerlsior Water Crackers continue to be uniquely Jamaican and form a favourite part of the Jamaican diet. Enjoy them with cheese, Solomon Gundy, steamed fish, as a breakfast cereal or by themselves as a healthy snack!
- Jamaica's favourite!
- Pack size: 143g
Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Salt, Cinnamon, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural & Artificial Flavour, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- May be used like a cereal
- Directions: Merely soak in warm water for 5-6 minutes and allow to drain. Butter may be added if desired.
Name and address
- The Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited,
- 206 Spanish Town Road,
- Kingston 11,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
Distributor address
- Enco Products Limited,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 1HW,
Return to
- Enco Products Limited,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 1HW,
- England.
Net Contents
143g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Pper 100 g
|Energy
|1603 kJ / 383 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|Of which saturates
|0.39 g
|Carbohydrate
|77.88 g
|Of which Sugars
|8.4 g
|Fibre
|6.66 g
|Protein
|10.53 g
|Salt equivalents
|1.2 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019