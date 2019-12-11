By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Excelsior Water Crackers Cinnamon 143G

Excelsior Water Crackers Cinnamon 143G
£ 0.70
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Genuine Jamaican Water Crackers Cinnamon
  • Excelsior Water Crackers were first produced at No. 2 Church St., Kingston in 1911, using wood-burning brick ovens, which gave them their special taste and "toughness". Today, Excerlsior Water Crackers continue to be uniquely Jamaican and form a favourite part of the Jamaican diet. Enjoy them with cheese, Solomon Gundy, steamed fish, as a breakfast cereal or by themselves as a healthy snack!
  • Jamaica's favourite!
  • Pack size: 143g

Information

Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Salt, Cinnamon, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural & Artificial Flavour, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • May be used like a cereal
  • Directions: Merely soak in warm water for 5-6 minutes and allow to drain. Butter may be added if desired.

Name and address

  • The Jamaica Biscuit Company Limited,
  • 206 Spanish Town Road,
  • Kingston 11,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Distributor address

  • Enco Products Limited,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW,

Return to

  • Enco Products Limited,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • England.

Net Contents

143g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPper 100 g
Energy 1603 kJ / 383 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
Of which saturates 0.39 g
Carbohydrate 77.88 g
Of which Sugars 8.4 g
Fibre 6.66 g
Protein 10.53 g
Salt equivalents 1.2 g

