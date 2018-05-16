Stergene Travel Wash 100Ml

Product Description
- Gentle Care Travel Wash for Handwash Delicates
- Gentle, non-biological handwashing liquid for use on wool, silk* and all delicate fabrics and items (*as tested to Woolmark standards).
- For silk, wool and delicate fabrics
- Rich silky liquid cleanses, refreshes and protects fibres
- Leaves fabrics beautifully soft and fresh
- Woolmark approved product
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Anionic Surfactants 5-15%, Non Ionic Surfactants <5%, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane 1, 3-Diol <0.2%, Butylphenyl Methylpropional < 0.2%, Citronellol < 0.2%, Hexyl Cinnamal < 0.2%, Benzyl Salicylate < 0.2%
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Always check for colour fastness and wash according to the care label instructions.
- As a guide use 4-6 capfuls per wash. Rinse clothes thoroughly after washing. People with sensitive or damaged skin should avoid prolonged contact with the neat liquid and/or wash solution.
Name and address
- Lornamead UK Ltd.,
- Surrey,
- GU15 3HL.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
