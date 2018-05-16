By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green Canderel Stevia 100 Pack

Green Canderel Stevia 100 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.02/each
Per Tablet
  • Energy1 kJ 0 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides and sucralose based table top sweetener.
  • Stevia Blend*
  • *with extracts of the stevia plant (steviol glycosides) and sucralose
  • Canderel® Stevia Blend* is the best of both worlds. Inspired by nature, we've blended stevia plant leaf extracts with sucralose for an enhanced taste experience....without all the calories...Why choose anything else?
  • Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries.
  • Go your own sweet way
  • Suitable for lacto-vegetarian diet
  • Kosher - KLBD-D

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (Milk), Sweeteners: Steviol Glycosides (5.74%), Sucralose (4.52%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 tablet of Canderel® Stevia Blend* = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
  • 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
  • Canderel® Stevia Blend* is also available in a granulated sugar-like texture ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal.

Number of uses

1 tablet = 0.085g pack contains 100 tablets

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • For more details and recipe information visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
  • Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents

8.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer TabletPer 100g
Energy1 kJ1378 kJ
-0 kcal329 kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates0g84g
of which sugars0g81g
Protein0g0g
Salt0g0.09g
1 tablet = 0.085g pack contains 100 tablets--

