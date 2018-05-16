Green Canderel Stevia 100 Pack

- Energy1 kJ 0 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1 kJ
Product Description
- Steviol glycosides and sucralose based table top sweetener.
- Stevia Blend*
- *with extracts of the stevia plant (steviol glycosides) and sucralose
- Canderel® Stevia Blend* is the best of both worlds. Inspired by nature, we've blended stevia plant leaf extracts with sucralose for an enhanced taste experience....without all the calories...Why choose anything else?
- Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries.
- Go your own sweet way
- Suitable for lacto-vegetarian diet
- Kosher - KLBD-D
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (Milk), Sweeteners: Steviol Glycosides (5.74%), Sucralose (4.52%), Stabilisers: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- 1 tablet of Canderel® Stevia Blend* = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
- 0 calories as sweet as 16 calories
- Canderel® Stevia Blend* is also available in a granulated sugar-like texture ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal.
Number of uses
1 tablet = 0.085g pack contains 100 tablets
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP11 1JX.
Return to
- For more details and recipe information visit our website: www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie
- Or contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
Net Contents
8.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1 kJ
|1378 kJ
|-
|0 kcal
|329 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|84g
|of which sugars
|0g
|81g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0.09g
|-
|-
