Braun M90 Mobile Shave

4.5(109)Write a review
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Braun shaver with 2 trimming heads
  • SmartFoil™ shaver head for a close and smooth shave
  • Battery-operated for cordless use
  • You don’t have to fear your afternoon beard shadow any longer. With Braun’s new MobileShave it’s easy and convenient to restore a freshly groomed appearance whenever and wherever you need to look your best. The convenient and handy MobileShave is your perfect grooming friend outside home. Thanks to its compact size and powered by 2 AA batteries it can easily be used at work, in the car, or even on short holiday trips. MobileShave is Braun‘s smallest electric shaver, but does not compromise on superior technology, reliable quality or sleek design you expect from Braun. It’s a must have shaving tool for any man who wants or needs to look great all day long.
  • Long hair trimmer to always keep moustache and sideburns in good shape
  • The Smart Foil captures hairs growing in different directions
  • Extra wide and thin ultra flexing foil for an extra close and comfortable shave
  • The MobileShave is fully washable under running water
  • Twist cap protects the foil when not in use, but also acts as a handle extension for a comfortable grip
  • Travel lock

Information

Warnings

  • This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are given supervision by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure that they do not play with the appliance. For hygienic reasons, do not share this appliance with other persons.
  • Batteries may leak if empty or not used for a longer time. In order to protect you and the appliance, please remove batteries in a timely manner and avoid skin contact whilst handling leaking batteries.

Name and address

  • Braun GmbH
  • Frankfurter Str. 145
  • 61476 Kronberg
  • Germany

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 783 7010

Net Contents

1 x 0.178kg ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

109 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Value for money

5 stars

My husband lost his mobile shaver and needed another one quickly. This shaver was delivered by click and collect very speedily and as proved to be good value for money.

portable and convenience

4 stars

Super easy to use, batteries included, fast shaver. Only negative is that it can be quit loud.

.Really poor. Don't buy this shaver.

1 stars

Sorry to say, but this shaver doesn't do what it should. Although it is reasonable, but not good, on cheeks and chin, it fails abysmally on the soft throat skin. I invariably have to use a safety razor to dry shave this area. Wish I could take the shaver back and get my money back. Very disappointed with a Braun product.

Brilliant Shaver

5 stars

I have had Braun Travel Shavers for many years and think they are great. The only problem I have is that after several years the foil wears out but I have noticed that for the third time the foil has been re designed and appears to be much better so hopefully it will last forever. it gives a very quick smooth shave.

Shaver

3 stars

Used for one month as main shaver. Batteries lasted well but shaver always left some hairs despite multiple passes.

Does everthing I want

5 stars

Neat , compact, close shave and no need to carry in seperate case

Fit for purpose

4 stars

this shaver does the job well and a good choice for travelling with: right size and weight. The on-off lock is an excellent feature and the attached cutter head brush is usefully to hand.

Best portable shaver and hassle free

5 stars

I bought this as I lost my previous one. This shaver is portable and uses a normal AA battery. This means you don't need to find the right adapter in a different country with the right voltage. It shaves well and close as one can get from a single foil but doesn't leave the skin dry. I have bought 3 of these, across different countries. I highly recommend it, especially for the price, no other shaver offers this much value for money.

Braun M90 Mens MobileShave Razor

5 stars

Excellent product, competitively priced, prompt delivery to local Tesco.

Good features

4 stars

I bought this item a month ago and I am happy with my purchase.

1-10 of 109 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

