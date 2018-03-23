Braun M90 Mobile Shave

Value for money
My husband lost his mobile shaver and needed another one quickly. This shaver was delivered by click and collect very speedily and as proved to be good value for money.
portable and convenience
Super easy to use, batteries included, fast shaver. Only negative is that it can be quit loud.
.Really poor. Don't buy this shaver.
Sorry to say, but this shaver doesn't do what it should. Although it is reasonable, but not good, on cheeks and chin, it fails abysmally on the soft throat skin. I invariably have to use a safety razor to dry shave this area. Wish I could take the shaver back and get my money back. Very disappointed with a Braun product.
Brilliant Shaver
I have had Braun Travel Shavers for many years and think they are great. The only problem I have is that after several years the foil wears out but I have noticed that for the third time the foil has been re designed and appears to be much better so hopefully it will last forever. it gives a very quick smooth shave.
Shaver
Used for one month as main shaver. Batteries lasted well but shaver always left some hairs despite multiple passes.
Does everthing I want
Neat , compact, close shave and no need to carry in seperate case
Fit for purpose
this shaver does the job well and a good choice for travelling with: right size and weight. The on-off lock is an excellent feature and the attached cutter head brush is usefully to hand.
Best portable shaver and hassle free
I bought this as I lost my previous one. This shaver is portable and uses a normal AA battery. This means you don't need to find the right adapter in a different country with the right voltage. It shaves well and close as one can get from a single foil but doesn't leave the skin dry. I have bought 3 of these, across different countries. I highly recommend it, especially for the price, no other shaver offers this much value for money.
Braun M90 Mens MobileShave Razor
Excellent product, competitively priced, prompt delivery to local Tesco.
Good features
I bought this item a month ago and I am happy with my purchase.