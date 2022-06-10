We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oxo Reduced Salt Cube Chicken 12 Pack 71G

£1.75
£2.47/100g

Each 100ml of prepared stock contains

Energy
42kJ
10kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1347kJ/318kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Reduced Salt Chicken Stock Cubes
  • Less salt**
  • **25% less salt when compared to standard product.
  • Trademarks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 71G
  • Reduced salt

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Chicken Fat (3%), Potato Starch, Concentrated Chicken Extract (2%), Colour (Ammonia Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water

Number of uses

This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

71g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1347kJ/318kcal42kJ/10kcal
Fat 3.9g<0.5g
of which saturates 1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 54.9g1.7g
of which sugars 21.5g0.7g
Fibre 2.8g<0.5g
Protein 14.6g<0.5g
Salt 17.56g0.54g
Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml--
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent for cooking excellent for soup recipes.L

5 stars

Excellent for cooking excellent for soup recipes.Love it.

