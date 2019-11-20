Oxo Reduced Salt Cubes Beef 12 Pack 71G
- Energy39kJ 9kcal<1%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.66g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1258kJ/298kcal
Product Description
- Reduced Salt Beef Stock Cubes
- Big flavour less salt**
- Reduced Salt Beef Stock Cubes**
- **25% less salt when compared to standard product.
- No artificial preservatives
- Pack size: 71g
- Reduced salt
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Beef Fat (4.5%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Autolysed Yeast Extract, Dried Beef Bonestock, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store me in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water
Number of uses
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
12 x 6g ℮ Stock Cubes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100ml portion of stock as prepared
|Energy
|1258kJ/298kcal
|39kJ/9kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|41.6g
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|18.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|21.28g
|0.66g
|Each cube (5.9g) makes 190 ml
|-
|-
|This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
|-
|-
