Oxo Reduced Salt Cube Vegetable 12 Pack 71G

Oxo Reduced Salt Cube Vegetable 12 Pack 71G

Product Description

  • Reduced Salt Vegetable Stock Cubes
  • For more tips & inspiration visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OXOfamily
  • 12 Reduced Salt Vegetable Stock Cubes**
  • 25% Less Salt**
  • 25% less salt when compared to standard product.
  • Big flavour
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 71g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Natural Onion Flavouring, Flavourings (contain Celery), Palm Oil, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Herbs (Parsley, Bay, Thyme)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store me in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water.

Number of uses

This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep this packaging and phone 0800 374342 (ROI 1800 93 2814) stating when and where you bought it.
  • Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.
  • Premier Foods Group,
  • Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.oxo.co.uk

Net Contents

71g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1393kJ/329kcal46kJ/11kcal
Fat 4.9g<0.5g
of which Saturates 2.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 61.5g1.9g
of which Sugars 18.1g0.6g
Fibre 1.8g<0.5g
Protein 8.9g<0.5g
Salt 16.68g0.52g
Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml--
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

