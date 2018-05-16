Oxo Reduced Salt Cube Vegetable 12 Pack 71G

- Energy46kJ 11kcal<1%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.52g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1393kJ/329kcal
Product Description
- Reduced Salt Vegetable Stock Cubes
- For more tips & inspiration visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OXOfamily
- 12 Reduced Salt Vegetable Stock Cubes**
- 25% Less Salt**
- 25% less salt when compared to standard product.
- Big flavour
- No artificial preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 71g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Natural Onion Flavouring, Flavourings (contain Celery), Palm Oil, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Herbs (Parsley, Bay, Thyme)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Wheat
Storage
Store me in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water.
Number of uses
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep this packaging and phone 0800 374342 (ROI 1800 93 2814) stating when and where you bought it.
- Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.
- Premier Foods Group,
- Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- www.oxo.co.uk
Net Contents
71g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100ml portion of stock as prepared
|Energy
|1393kJ/329kcal
|46kJ/11kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.5g
|1.9g
|of which Sugars
|18.1g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.9g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|16.68g
|0.52g
|Each cube (5.9g) makes 190ml
|-
|-
|This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020