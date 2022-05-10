We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Russell Hobbs 3 Tier Steamer

Russell Hobbs 3 Tier Steamer

3.7(144)
Russell Hobbs 3 Tier SteamerFood steamer with 3 tiers60-minute timerIncludes a rice steamer bowlUp to 3 Years' Guarantee††2 year guarantee = 1 when you register online at www.russellhobbs.com/register within 28 days
The Russell Hobbs Food Collection Steamer has a compact seven-litre capacity and is the ideal way to cook fish, chicken, rice, potatoes and vegetables healthily. The three-tier steamer comes in a stainless steel finish, bringing modern design into the kitchen. The sixty-minute timer lets you know when food will be ready and the safety cut-off feature shuts off the steamer in the event of it boiling dry. Steamed food retains more vitamins and minerals for healthier tasting food. The stackable baskets make it easy to steam different foods at the same time and also make the steamer easy to store. The steamer also comes with a rice bowl. This compact steamer would not take up too much space on your worktop. For easy and everyday healthy eating.
Model No: 14453GCC220-240V ~50/60Hz400W1262gSteamerECO1125The actual product may differ from the picture on the carton.Russell Hobbs and the RH logo are Registered Trade Marks of Spectrum Brands, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries.© 2022 Spectrum Brands, Inc.
7 Litre capacity steamer with 3 tiers for different food typesStainless steel base with easy to use 60 minute timerRice bowl included

