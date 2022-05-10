Russell Hobbs 3 Tier Steamer Food steamer with 3 tiers 60-minute timer Includes a rice steamer bowl Up to 3 Years' Guarantee† †2 year guarantee = 1 when you register online at www.russellhobbs.com/register within 28 days

The Russell Hobbs Food Collection Steamer has a compact seven-litre capacity and is the ideal way to cook fish, chicken, rice, potatoes and vegetables healthily. The three-tier steamer comes in a stainless steel finish, bringing modern design into the kitchen. The sixty-minute timer lets you know when food will be ready and the safety cut-off feature shuts off the steamer in the event of it boiling dry. Steamed food retains more vitamins and minerals for healthier tasting food. The stackable baskets make it easy to steam different foods at the same time and also make the steamer easy to store. The steamer also comes with a rice bowl. This compact steamer would not take up too much space on your worktop. For easy and everyday healthy eating.

Model No: 14453GCC 220-240V ~50/60Hz 400W