Truvia 270G

Truvia 270G
£ 5.00
£18.52/kg

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based granular table top sweetener.
  • Spoon in the sweetness! 1/3 teaspoon provides the same sweetness as one teaspoon of sugar. Find conversion charts and make your sweet moments better with recipe ideas from Truvia.co.uk
  • Stevia Leaf Extract
  • The sweet taste of Truvia® calorie-free sweetener comes from the extract of the stevia leaf, a plant that has been enjoyed for its delicate sweetness for centuries. Dried stevia leaves are steeped in water. This unlocks the best tasting part of the leaf which is then purified.
  • Erythritol
  • Next, we blend with erythritol, a sweetener produced by a fermentation process, to give a sugar-like texture.
  • Natural Flavourings
  • Finally, natural flavourings compliment the clean sweet taste of Truvia calorie-free sweetener.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • 0 calorie
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 serving = 1/3 tsp Truvia® = 1 tsp sugar

Number of uses

180 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Distributor address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood Business Park,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 0 kJ/kcal
Fat 0g
of which: Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates99g
of which: Sugars 0g
of which: Polyols 99g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

