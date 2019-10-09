Truvia 270G

Product Description
- Steviol glycosides based granular table top sweetener.
- Spoon in the sweetness! 1/3 teaspoon provides the same sweetness as one teaspoon of sugar. Find conversion charts and make your sweet moments better with recipe ideas from Truvia.co.uk
- Stevia Leaf Extract
- The sweet taste of Truvia® calorie-free sweetener comes from the extract of the stevia leaf, a plant that has been enjoyed for its delicate sweetness for centuries. Dried stevia leaves are steeped in water. This unlocks the best tasting part of the leaf which is then purified.
- Erythritol
- Next, we blend with erythritol, a sweetener produced by a fermentation process, to give a sugar-like texture.
- Natural Flavourings
- Finally, natural flavourings compliment the clean sweet taste of Truvia calorie-free sweetener.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- 0 calorie
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place.Best Before End: See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- 1 serving = 1/3 tsp Truvia® = 1 tsp sugar
Number of uses
180 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Distributor address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood Business Park,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|0 kJ/kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which: Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|99g
|of which: Sugars
|0g
|of which: Polyols
|99g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
