Tesco Stevia Sweet Granulated Low Calorie Sweetener 75G

Don't even bother trying this.
Vile, bitter tasting ad not sweet at all compared to other sweeteners ... I got this as a sub for another aspartame based sweetener and it is horrid. Plus as so many have pointed out, barely any stevia content.
Smells & tastes unlike sugar. Will not buy again.
Read about it in newspaper. Spoilt good cup of instant coffee. It has an odour, tastes nothing like sugar and unfortunately the coffee was foul. Will not buy again.
Maltodextrin - Not Stevia.
Beware - the heading is misleading. This is Maltodextrin with only 2% Stevia!
vile
not sweet. it makes water more watery - god knows how. it is vile.
Sweetness & Light!
SWEETNESS & LIGHT! This product is reasonable in price, & is also made from an actual plant, so is therefore natural, unlike some sweeteners like aspartame based ones. Better for your health! It also has a reasonably pleasant taste, which some sweeteners do not have. It leaves no after-taste in the mouth as well. Please bring it back ASAP!!!
Information how to use the product would be good!
I can’t rate this as I have no idea how to use it. Even though the label says you can use in baking there is no information about quantities that are recommended as a substitute for sugar. I tried to find out on Tesco website and the internet in general. Nothing! How much should I use? Very disappointed as I would like to give up sugar for my health. This will most likely end up in the bin if I don’t find out some information soon.
Tastes disgusting, went straight in a bin. Glad i
Tastes disgusting, went straight in a bin. Glad i didn't pay much.
98% Lie and 2% Stevia!
this is 98% a lie, this is only 2% stevia and the other ingredient Maltodextrin will spike blood sugar in exactly the same way as sugar, this is very false advertising of the product!
This is not up to scratch! Very poor Tesco.!
I have changed to Stevia as my sweetener as aspartame and other sweeteners are all proved to be bad for you and increase the possibility of having dementia in the future. Sadly this version by Tesco is not able to sweeten a drink unless you add huge amounts. The best one is Truvia and one small spoonful of Truvia sweetens a drink perfectly with a lovely taste. You need to put some more work into this, Tesco!!
Satisfied
I bought this as I know it is supposed to be healthier than normal sugar. Quite pleased to use it in my smoothies, as it is like a powder rather than granules and it makes the smoothie taste sweet enough.