Tesco Stevia Sweet Granulated Low Calorie Sweetener 75G

1.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Stevia Sweet Granulated Low Calorie Sweetener 75G
£ 1.90
£25.34/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy8kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1625kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • Steviol glycosides based table-top granulated sweetener.
  • Stevia based table top sweetener made from the leaves of the Stevia plant
  • Sweetens your food and hot drinks
  • Sweetens your food and hot drinks
  • Low calorie
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g
  • Low calorie

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Sweetener (2%) (Steviol Glycosides).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Ideal for hot drinks, baking or sprinkling on breakfast cereals.

Number of uses

Pack contains 150 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (0.5g)
Energy1625kJ / 382kcal8kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate95.6g0.5g
Sugars6.7g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

13 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Don't even bother trying this.

1 stars

Vile, bitter tasting ad not sweet at all compared to other sweeteners ... I got this as a sub for another aspartame based sweetener and it is horrid. Plus as so many have pointed out, barely any stevia content.

Smells & tastes unlike sugar. Will not buy again.

1 stars

Read about it in newspaper. Spoilt good cup of instant coffee. It has an odour, tastes nothing like sugar and unfortunately the coffee was foul. Will not buy again.

Maltodextrin - Not Stevia.

1 stars

Beware - the heading is misleading. This is Maltodextrin with only 2% Stevia!

vile

1 stars

not sweet. it makes water more watery - god knows how. it is vile.

Sweetness & Light!

5 stars

SWEETNESS & LIGHT! This product is reasonable in price, & is also made from an actual plant, so is therefore natural, unlike some sweeteners like aspartame based ones. Better for your health! It also has a reasonably pleasant taste, which some sweeteners do not have. It leaves no after-taste in the mouth as well. Please bring it back ASAP!!!

Information how to use the product would be good!

1 stars

I can’t rate this as I have no idea how to use it. Even though the label says you can use in baking there is no information about quantities that are recommended as a substitute for sugar. I tried to find out on Tesco website and the internet in general. Nothing! How much should I use? Very disappointed as I would like to give up sugar for my health. This will most likely end up in the bin if I don’t find out some information soon.

Tastes disgusting, went straight in a bin. Glad i

1 stars

Tastes disgusting, went straight in a bin. Glad i didn't pay much.

98% Lie and 2% Stevia!

1 stars

this is 98% a lie, this is only 2% stevia and the other ingredient Maltodextrin will spike blood sugar in exactly the same way as sugar, this is very false advertising of the product!

This is not up to scratch! Very poor Tesco.!

2 stars

I have changed to Stevia as my sweetener as aspartame and other sweeteners are all proved to be bad for you and increase the possibility of having dementia in the future. Sadly this version by Tesco is not able to sweeten a drink unless you add huge amounts. The best one is Truvia and one small spoonful of Truvia sweetens a drink perfectly with a lovely taste. You need to put some more work into this, Tesco!!

Satisfied

4 stars

I bought this as I know it is supposed to be healthier than normal sugar. Quite pleased to use it in my smoothies, as it is like a powder rather than granules and it makes the smoothie taste sweet enough.

