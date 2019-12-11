Bolands Fig Rolls 200G

Product Description
- Sun Drenched Figs Baked in Golden Pastry
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Figs (25%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent/Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory handling Tree Nuts, Soya, Milk but on a different line
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best before: See Front of Pack.
Produce of
Made in UK
Number of uses
Contains 12 biscuits per pack
Name and address
- Valeo Foods,
- Merrywell Industrial Estate,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12.
Return to
- Valeo Foods,
- Merrywell Industrial Estate,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12.
- For Customer Care: Freephone 1800 855 706
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit
|Energy
|1616kJ
|275kJ
|-
|383kcal
|65kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrates
|73.0g
|12.4g
|of which sugars
|36.8g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|-
|-
