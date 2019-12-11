By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bolands Fig Rolls 200G

Bolands Fig Rolls 200G
£ 0.85
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Sun Drenched Figs Baked in Golden Pastry
  • For more information visit: www.valeofoods.com
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Figs (25%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent/Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Tree Nuts, Soya, Milk but on a different line

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best before: See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

Contains 12 biscuits per pack

Name and address

  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12.

Return to

  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12.
  • For Customer Care: Freephone 1800 855 706

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy 1616kJ275kJ
-383kcal65kcal
Fat 9.1g1.5g
of which saturates 4.2g0.7g
Carbohydrates73.0g12.4g
of which sugars 36.8g6.3g
Fibre 4.2g0.7g
Protein 4.5g0.8g
Salt 0.6g0.1g
Contains 12 biscuits per pack--

