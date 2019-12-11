By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bolands Kimberley Biscuits 300G

Bolands Kimberley Biscuits 300G
£ 1.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Ginger flavoured biscuits with a mallow centre sprinkled with sugar.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mallow (25%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Fructose, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Ginger, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat (Gluten), Soya, Produced on a line handling Milk and in a factory handling Tree Nuts, Egg but on a different line

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before see front of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Bolands Biscuits,
  • Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • www.jacobfruitfield.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy1823kJ284kJ
-436kcal68kcal
Protein6.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate68.4g10.7g
(of which sugars)22.4g3.5g
Fat14.5g2.3g
(of which saturates)5.7g0.9g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Sodium0.4g0.07g
Salt Equivalent1.1g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

