Bolands Kimberley Biscuits 300G

Product Description
- Ginger flavoured biscuits with a mallow centre sprinkled with sugar.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Mallow (25%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Fructose, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Ginger, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat (Gluten), Soya, Produced on a line handling Milk and in a factory handling Tree Nuts, Egg but on a different line
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before see front of pack
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Bolands Biscuits,
- Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
- Belgard Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit
|Energy
|1823kJ
|284kJ
|-
|436kcal
|68kcal
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|10.7g
|(of which sugars)
|22.4g
|3.5g
|Fat
|14.5g
|2.3g
|(of which saturates)
|5.7g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Sodium
|0.4g
|0.07g
|Salt Equivalent
|1.1g
|0.2g
