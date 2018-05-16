By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bolands Chocolate Kimberley Teacake 132G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bolands Chocolate Kimberley Teacake 132G
£ 1.30
£0.99/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate covered mallow cakes
  • Individually wrapped
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Mallow (22%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Fructose, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Ground Ginger, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat (Gluten), Milk, Soya, Produced in a factory handling Tree Nuts, Egg but on a different line

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Bolands Biscuits,
  • Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Bolands Biscuits,
  • Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • www.jacobfruitfield.com

Net Contents

132g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake
Energy 1845kJ406kJ
-440kcal97kcal
Protein 5.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate 66.7g14.7g
(of which sugars)42.1g9.3g
Fat 16.7g3.7g
(of which saturates)8.5g1.9g
Fibre 1.9g0.4g
Sodium 0.3g0.06g
Salt Equivalent0.7g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Bolands Jam Mallows 250G

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Rankin Irish Brown Soda Bread 400G

£ 1.30
£0.33/100g

Frys Chocolate Cream 3 Pack 147G

£ 1.00
£6.81/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here