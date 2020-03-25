Dettol Surface Cleanser 750Ml Lime & Mint

Product Description
- Anti-Bacterial Surface Cleanser with Lime & Mint
- Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Spray - kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Non bleach, no taint and no odour
- Kills E.Coli, Salmonella, MRSA, Rotavirus and Flu virus (H1N1)
- Safe to use where food is prepared: chopping board, kitchen worktop, drainer
- Safe to use around baby equipment: high chairs, changing mats, cribs
- Remove 90% of allergens
- Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser kills 99.9% of bacteria, including E. coli, salmonella, MRSA and the flu virus. The gentle yet effective, non bleach and no taint spray is safe to use where food is prepared and around baby equipment. It is suitable for chopping boards, high chairs, changing mats, fridge, bins.
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Per 100g of product contains 0.07g Benzalkonlum Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume, Limonene
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use:
- 1. Turn red nozzle to On position.
- 2. Simply spray directly on to surface.
- 3. Wipe over with Clean damp cloth & Allow To Dry.
- 4. No need to rinse.
- 5. With electric equipment spray on to cloth before wiping.
- Not suitable for: Windows, mirrors, fabrics, painted or vanished surfaces. Do not use with detergents or other disinfectant. Avoid contact with plastic baby bottles, which can crack when steam sterilised. Do not freeze.
Warnings
- Caution: Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Call a poison centre or Doctor /physician if you feel unwell.
Return to
- Dettol™ Consumer Services.
- For help and advice, contact us:
- www.dettol.co.uk
- Reckitt Benckiser
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
