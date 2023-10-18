Dettol Antibacterial Limescale Bathroom Cleaner Spray 750ml Kills 99.9% of bacteria No harsh chemical residue With active oxygen Healthy Cleaning Everyday with No Compromises Powerful Cleaning The active oxygen formula penetrates and dissolves tough grease, dirt and soap scum. Kills 99.9% of bacteria such as E.coli and Influenza virus (H1N1) No Harsh Chemical Residue* *even without rinsing. The active ingredient breaks down into water and oxygen leaving nothing but sparkling surfaces and a pleasant fragrance. No rinse required Suitable for use on sinks & tiles, bath and tops, toilet seats, sealed wooden surfaces, glass surfaces, children toys, bins and floor www.rbeuroinfo.com www.sustainable-cleaning.com

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus - Antibacterial Formula: Choose this Dettol spray to tackle bathroom germs and various cleaning tasks - Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our antibacterial spray on toilets, sinks, baths, sinks, taps, and other bathroom surfaces - Tough on Bathroom Grime: For a variety of cleaning and disinfectant needs, our bathroom cleaner removes soap scum, visible dirt and stains - Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh fragrance - No Harsh Chemical Residue: Clean surfaces effectively, with a surface spray that's suitable to use in households where children are present Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Cleaning Spray helps you tackle tough bathroom cleaning tasks easily and effectively. The fast acting antibacterial spray will kill 99.9% of bacteria* including E.coli, without leaving harsh chemical residues - giving you sparkling surface and a refreshing fragrance in your bathroom. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352

Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom Spray is ideal for tackling tough bathroom cleaning tasks. Its Active Oxygen ingredient powers through stains and breaks down so there's no need to rinse afterwards. As well as being tough on dirt, it kills 99.9% of bacteria, including E. coli and influenza virus (H1N1).

Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom with Active Oxygen Fresh Mountain Spring Active Oxygen formula easily removes tough stains such as grease and soap scum Leaves behind no harsh chemical residue Fragranced with Fresh Mountain Spring Kills 99.9% of bacteria

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 1.05g Hydrogen Peroxide, < 5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage