Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750ml

Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlWith Active OxygenKills 99.9% of bacteria such as E.coli and Influenze virus (H1N1)Power cleaningThe active oxygen formula penetrates and dissolves tough grease, dirt and soap scumNo harsh chemical residue - even without rinsingThe active ingredient breaks down into water and oxygen leaving nothing but sparkling surfaces and a pleasant fragranceNo harsh chemical residue**Even without rinsingwww.happier-homes.comwww.rbeuroinfo.comwww.sustainable-cleaning.com
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus- Tough on Kitchen Grease: Dettol's powerful formula gets dirty, stained surfaces sparkling clean with ease- Antibacterial Formula: Use Dettol spray as a disinfectant, to kill kitchen germs, and for various cleaning tasks- Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our kitchen cleaner on a variety of surfaces, including sinks, taps and tiles.- Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh scent.- No Harsh Chemical Residue: Tackle dirt effectively, with an antibacterial spray that's suitable to use in food prep areasand households with children.Dettol Power & Pure Kitchen Cleaning Spray kills 99.9% of bacteria* such as E.coli and influenza virus (H1N1) and helps you tackle tough kitchen cleaning tasks. This antibacterial spray kitchen cleaner features our Active Oxygen formula to break down toughgrease, dirt and soap scum to just water and oxygen, meaning there's no need to rinse afterwards. The result: minimum effortcleaning, and a freshly fragranced kitchen with sparkling surfaces.*See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352Suitable for use on food preparation surfaces, kitchen work surfaces, cooker tops, sealed wooden surfaces, glass surfaces, draining board, greasy hobs, bins and floor
Dettol are experts in hygiene, and we know what it takes to keep your family happy and healthy. We're on a Mission for Health, using all our expertise to make effective cleaning products, provide education about health & hygiene, and champion worthy causes. The Complete Clean range is just one example of our family of germ-killing products: these multi-purpose cleaners target bacteria like E.coli and Influenza to ward off everyday germs and keep your home healthy. As well as our Mould and Mildew Remover, we offer anti-bacterial wipes, multi action sprays and floor cleaners so you can rely on Dettol's disinfection to help keep your whole home clean and hygienic.
Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom with Active Oxygen Oxygen SplashActive Oxygen formula easily removes tough stains such as grease and soap scumLeaves behind no harsh chemical residueFragranced with Oxygen Splash
Pack size: 750ML
Ingredients
Per 100g of product contains 1.05g Hydrogen Peroxide, < 5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume, Linalool
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
Directions1.Turn the nozzle to ON2. Keeping the bottle upright, spray from 20-25 cm away.3.Leave to work for up to 5 minutes4. Wipe clean