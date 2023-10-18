We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750ml
image 1 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlimage 2 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlimage 3 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlimage 4 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlimage 5 of Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750ml

Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£3.00/litre

Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750mlWith Active OxygenKills 99.9% of bacteria such as E.coli and Influenze virus (H1N1)Power cleaningThe active oxygen formula penetrates and dissolves tough grease, dirt and soap scumNo harsh chemical residue - even without rinsingThe active ingredient breaks down into water and oxygen leaving nothing but sparkling surfaces and a pleasant fragranceNo harsh chemical residue**Even without rinsingwww.happier-homes.comwww.rbeuroinfo.comwww.sustainable-cleaning.com
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus- Tough on Kitchen Grease: Dettol's powerful formula gets dirty, stained surfaces sparkling clean with ease- Antibacterial Formula: Use Dettol spray as a disinfectant, to kill kitchen germs, and for various cleaning tasks- Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our kitchen cleaner on a variety of surfaces, including sinks, taps and tiles.- Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh scent.- No Harsh Chemical Residue: Tackle dirt effectively, with an antibacterial spray that's suitable to use in food prep areasand households with children.Dettol Power & Pure Kitchen Cleaning Spray kills 99.9% of bacteria* such as E.coli and influenza virus (H1N1) and helps you tackle tough kitchen cleaning tasks. This antibacterial spray kitchen cleaner features our Active Oxygen formula to break down toughgrease, dirt and soap scum to just water and oxygen, meaning there's no need to rinse afterwards. The result: minimum effortcleaning, and a freshly fragranced kitchen with sparkling surfaces.*See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352Suitable for use on food preparation surfaces, kitchen work surfaces, cooker tops, sealed wooden surfaces, glass surfaces, draining board, greasy hobs, bins and floor
Dettol are experts in hygiene, and we know what it takes to keep your family happy and healthy. We're on a Mission for Health, using all our expertise to make effective cleaning products, provide education about health & hygiene, and champion worthy causes. The Complete Clean range is just one example of our family of germ-killing products: these multi-purpose cleaners target bacteria like E.coli and Influenza to ward off everyday germs and keep your home healthy. As well as our Mould and Mildew Remover, we offer anti-bacterial wipes, multi action sprays and floor cleaners so you can rely on Dettol's disinfection to help keep your whole home clean and hygienic.
Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom with Active Oxygen Oxygen SplashActive Oxygen formula easily removes tough stains such as grease and soap scumLeaves behind no harsh chemical residueFragranced with Oxygen Splash
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 1.05g Hydrogen Peroxide, < 5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume, Linalool

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions1.Turn the nozzle to ON2. Keeping the bottle upright, spray from 20-25 cm away.3.Leave to work for up to 5 minutes4. Wipe clean

View all Kitchen Spray Cleaners & Antibacterial Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here