Dettol Antibacterial Kitchen Surface Hob Cleaner Spray 750ml With Active Oxygen Kills 99.9% of bacteria such as E.coli and Influenze virus (H1N1) Power cleaning The active oxygen formula penetrates and dissolves tough grease, dirt and soap scum No harsh chemical residue - even without rinsing The active ingredient breaks down into water and oxygen leaving nothing but sparkling surfaces and a pleasant fragrance

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria*: Including COVID-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus - Tough on Kitchen Grease: Dettol's powerful formula gets dirty, stained surfaces sparkling clean with ease - Antibacterial Formula: Use Dettol spray as a disinfectant, to kill kitchen germs, and for various cleaning tasks - Multipurpose Cleaning: Use our kitchen cleaner on a variety of surfaces, including sinks, taps and tiles. - Fresh Fragrance: Enjoy a long-lasting, fresh scent. - No Harsh Chemical Residue: Tackle dirt effectively, with an antibacterial spray that's suitable to use in food prep areas and households with children. Dettol Power & Pure Kitchen Cleaning Spray kills 99.9% of bacteria* such as E.coli and influenza virus (H1N1) and helps you tackle tough kitchen cleaning tasks. This antibacterial spray kitchen cleaner features our Active Oxygen formula to break down tough grease, dirt and soap scum to just water and oxygen, meaning there's no need to rinse afterwards. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352 Suitable for use on food preparation surfaces, kitchen work surfaces, cooker tops, sealed wooden surfaces, glass surfaces, draining board, greasy hobs, bins and floor

Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom with Active Oxygen Oxygen Splash Active Oxygen formula easily removes tough stains such as grease and soap scum Leaves behind no harsh chemical residue Fragranced with Oxygen Splash

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 1.05g Hydrogen Peroxide, < 5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume, Linalool

Net Contents

750ml ℮

