Harpic Hygienic Remover Toilet Block Limescale 2X40g

£ 1.75
£2.19/100g

Product Description

  • Hygienic Toilet Block Anti Limescale.
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Repels limescale
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Contains >30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Phosphonates, Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone and Limonene

Produce of

Made in Hungary from imported and local components

Warnings

  • DANGER. HARPIC Hygienic Toilet Block Anti Limescale. Contains Sodium dodecylbenzene sulfonate, Sodium C14-C16 Olefin Sulfonate. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Hexyl Cinnamal and Ethanone, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro- 2,3,8,8,-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)-. May cause an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • Info: www.harpic.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 40g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

They don't last as long as other products

1 stars

I don't like this product, they gradually drip down the lavatory pan making an unpleasant looking smear, and become very noticeable. These things should be contained in a 'basket' which allows them to gradually dissolve but prevents them disintegrating. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone.

