Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12s

Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Tablets 12s

Anadin Extra Soluble gets to work in 5 minutes* for effective relief of headaches, aches and pain. *based on caffeine absorption data Whether you’re suffering from a headache or a migraine, Anadin Extra Soluble can help fight your pain. Anadin Extra Soluble is developed with an effective triple action formula - aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine - for effective relief of headaches, aches and pains. Aspirin - targets the source of the pain. Paracetamol - helps block pain signals. Caffeine - helps to speed up pain relief. For relief from: headache, migraine, period pain, muscle ache & pain, rheumatic pain, fever, toothache, influenza, feverishness and feverish colds. Also provides relief from: stiffness, sciatica, sprains, strains, joint swelling, neuralgia, fibrositis and a sore throat. Contains aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine, for pain relief, always read the label 1. Effective triple action formula - aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine - for relief of headaches, body aches and pains 2. Available in soluble tablet form. Soluble in water, easy to swallow 3. Gets to work in 5 minutes* (*based on caffeine absorption data) 4. Effective Triple Action Formula 5. Aspirin - targets source of pain; Paracetamol - helps block pain signals; Caffeine - helps speed up pain relief 6. Contains aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine, for pain relief, always read the label

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains: Aspirin 300mg, Paracetamol 200mg and Caffeine 45mg, Sodium content 0.98mg/tablet, Also contains: Lactose Aspartame

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: The minimum effective dose should be used for the shortest time necessary to relieve symptoms Adults, the elderly and young persons aged 16 and over: Take 2 tablets dissolved in a glass of water Repeat every 4 hours as required. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to a doctor.

Lower age limit

16 Years