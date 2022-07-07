We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12s
image 1 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12simage 2 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12simage 3 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12simage 4 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12simage 5 of Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12s

Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Paracetamol Tablets 12s

4.7(3)
Write a review

£4.00

£0.33/each

Anadin Extra Soluble Pain Relief Tablets 12s
Anadin Extra Soluble gets towork in 5 minutes* for effective relief of headaches, aches and pain.*based on caffeine absorptiondataWhether you’re suffering froma headache or a migraine, Anadin Extra Soluble can help fight your pain. AnadinExtra Soluble is developed with an effective triple action formula - aspirin,paracetamol and caffeine - for effective relief of headaches, aches and pains.Aspirin - targets the sourceof the pain.Paracetamol - helps block painsignals.Caffeine - helps to speed uppain relief.For relief from: headache,migraine, period pain, muscle ache & pain, rheumatic pain, fever,toothache, influenza, feverishness and feverish colds.Also provides relief from:stiffness, sciatica, sprains, strains, joint swelling, neuralgia, fibrositisand a sore throat.Contains aspirin, paracetamoland caffeine, for pain relief, always read the label1. Effective triple action formula - aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine - for relief of headaches, body aches and pains2. Available in soluble tablet form. Soluble in water, easy to swallow3. Gets to work in 5 minutes* (*based on caffeine absorption data)4. Effective Triple Action Formula5. Aspirin - targets source of pain; Paracetamol - helps block pain signals; Caffeine - helps speed up pain relief6. Contains aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine, for pain relief, always read the label

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains: Aspirin 300mg, Paracetamol 200mg and Caffeine 45mg, Sodium content 0.98mg/tablet, Also contains: Lactose Aspartame

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: The minimum effective dose should be used for the shortest time necessary to relieve symptoms Adults, the elderly and young persons aged 16 and over: Take 2 tablets dissolved in a glass of water Repeat every 4 hours as required. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to a doctor.

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Pain Relief & Pain Killers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here