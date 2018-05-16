Alpro Hazelnut Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

- Energy122 kJ 29 kcal1%
- Fat1.6 g2%
- Saturates0.2 g1%
- Sugars3.2 g4%
- Salt0.14 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122 kJ / 29 kcal
Product Description
- Hazelnut drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Much like squirrels, we'd do everything for a hazelnut. For that indulgent, rounded hazel-nutty taste Even better when roasted and blended into a plant-based drink that's both creamily tasty and naturally low in fat.
- And also high in planet-saving kudos.
- Good for you
- All plant, deliciously nutty
- Good for you, good for the planet
- Source of calcium
- 100% plant-based
- Source of vitamin B2, B12, D, E
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Naturally lactose free
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- Source of calcium
- Source of vitamins B2, B12, D, E
- Naturally low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Hazelnuts (2.8%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Vitamins (B2, B12, E, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Try it for...
- Brilliant Breakfasts
- Sweet and savoury cooking
- Tasty tea and coffee
- ...or straight from the glass
- Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
Warnings
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|122 kJ / 29 kcal
|Fat
|1.6 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2 g
|of which Sugars
|3.2 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|E
|1.80 mg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Safety information
Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019