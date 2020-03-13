By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(5)Write a review
Femfresh Pocket Wipes 10'S
£ 1.50
£0.15/each
  • 10 freshening & soothing cloths with calming calendula & soothing mallow extracts
  • PH-balanced
  • With calming calendula & soothing mallow extract
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically & gynaecologically tested

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Panthenol, Malva Sylvestris Leaf Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Water, Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Triisostearin, Diglycerin, Ceteth-2, Ceteareth-25, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Lactic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Trideceth-9, Polysorbate 80, Lauryl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, C12-15 Pareth-3, C12-15 Pareth-3 Phosphate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • For external use only. Reseal pouch to prevent wipes drying out. These wipes are biodegradable but we do not recommend flushing.

Name and address

  Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  Folkestone,
  Kent,
  CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • Kent,
  • CT19 6PG.
  Tel: 0800 121 6080
  www.femfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x Wipes

These are great! Perfect to pop in your handbag an

5 stars

These are great! Perfect to pop in your handbag and have for on the go. Discreet, fresh and a great for a freshen, even on my very sensitive skin

FemFresh Wipes review

5 stars

These wipes are AMAZING! The moistness is JUST perfect, not too dry and not overly soaked either. They have a calming and mild scent, so you will not be using a strong fragranced wipe which is good. I workout twice daily 5 times a week so I sweat a lot and these are perfect for that quick freshen up when I need it or when I just want to feel THAT bit cleaner. Highly recommend these!

I have been chosen to test this product, this prod

4 stars

I have been chosen to test this product, this product is good in general, the perfume is delicate, the texture is pleasant, the wipes are thick and easy to use. The format is really convenient for a handbag because it is small.

Loved it!

5 stars

I enjoyed using this. Not too overpowering just the right amount for long lasting clean.

holds 10 wipes per pack and the pack is resealable

5 stars

These wipes are very handy as the pack is small sized to fit in your bag or pocket easily. They hold 10 wipes per pack and the pack is resealable to keep them moist between uses. They are great to use for a freshen up that is gentle and wont irritate your skin.

