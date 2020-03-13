Femfresh Pocket Wipes 10'S

These are great! Perfect to pop in your handbag an
These are great! Perfect to pop in your handbag and have for on the go. Discreet, fresh and a great for a freshen, even on my very sensitive skin
FemFresh Wipes review
These wipes are AMAZING! The moistness is JUST perfect, not too dry and not overly soaked either. They have a calming and mild scent, so you will not be using a strong fragranced wipe which is good. I workout twice daily 5 times a week so I sweat a lot and these are perfect for that quick freshen up when I need it or when I just want to feel THAT bit cleaner. Highly recommend these!
I have been chosen to test this product, this product is good in general, the perfume is delicate, the texture is pleasant, the wipes are thick and easy to use. The format is really convenient for a handbag because it is small.
Loved it!
I enjoyed using this. Not too overpowering just the right amount for long lasting clean.
These wipes are very handy as the pack is small sized to fit in your bag or pocket easily. They hold 10 wipes per pack and the pack is resealable to keep them moist between uses. They are great to use for a freshen up that is gentle and wont irritate your skin.