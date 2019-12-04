Ski Fruit Mousse Lemon Meringue 4X60g
Product Description
- Lemon mousse with meringue style sauce
- Good to remember
- Enjoy Ski® Mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Pots not to be sold separately
- 77 cals
- Made with fruit puree
- Creamy mousse with a swirl of meringue style sauce
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Lemon Mousse 88% [Whole Milk, Sugar, Lemon Puree from Concentrate 6.2%, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pork Gelatine, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxyde), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Pectin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Meringue Style Sauce 12% [Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Colour (Annatto), Carrot Concentrate, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Rapeseed Oil, Inverted Sugar, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pot lids
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|128kcal
|77kcal
|4%
|-
|538kJ
|325kJ
|Fat
|4.6g
|2.8g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|3.2g
|1.9g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|10.7g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|16.1g
|9.7g
|11%
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.3g
|5%
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|2%
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*per serving
|-
|-
|-
