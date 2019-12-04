By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ski Fruit Mousse Lemon Meringue 4X60g

£ 1.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each 60g pot contains
  • Energy325kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon mousse with meringue style sauce
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoy Ski® Mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Pots not to be sold separately
  • 77 cals
  • Made with fruit puree
  • Creamy mousse with a swirl of meringue style sauce
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Lemon Mousse 88% [Whole Milk, Sugar, Lemon Puree from Concentrate 6.2%, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pork Gelatine, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxyde), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Pectin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Meringue Style Sauce 12% [Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Thickener (Carrageenan), Colour (Annatto), Carrot Concentrate, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Rapeseed Oil, Inverted Sugar, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pot lids

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving% RI*
Energy128kcal77kcal4%
-538kJ325kJ
Fat4.6g2.8g4%
of which: saturates3.2g1.9g10%
Carbohydrate17.8g10.7g4%
of which: sugars16.1g9.7g11%
Protein3.8g2.3g5%
Salt0.2g0.1g2%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*per serving---

