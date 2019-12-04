By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ski Fruit Mousse Strawberry & Strawberry 4X60g

Ski Fruit Mousse Strawberry & Strawberry 4X60g
£ 1.50
£0.63/100g

Offer

Each 60g pot contains
  • Energy305kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry mousse with strawberry sauce
  • Enjoy Ski® Mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Pots not to be sold separately
  • 73 cals
  • Creamy mousse with a swirl of fruity sauce
  • Made with fruit puree
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Mousse 88% [Whole Milk, Strawberry Puree 8.8% Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Pork Gelatine, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Esters of Mono- and Di-Glyceride Fatty Acids), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carmine), Flavouring], Strawberry Sauce 12% [Water, Sugar, Strawberry Puree 0.6%, Modified Maize Starch, Cream Powder (from Milk), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Carmine)]]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pot lids

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1Y,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1Y,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving% RI*
Energy 121kcal73kcal4%
-509kJ305kJ
Fat 4.9g2.9g4%
of which: saturates 3.4g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 15.4g9.3g4%
of which: sugars 13.0g7.8g9%
Protein 3.9g2.3g5%
Salt 0.1g0.1g2%
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
*per serving---

