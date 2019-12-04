Ski Fruit Mousse Strawberry & Strawberry 4X60g
Offer
- Energy305kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat2.9g4%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 121kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry mousse with strawberry sauce
- Enjoy Ski® Mousse as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Pots not to be sold separately
- 73 cals
- Creamy mousse with a swirl of fruity sauce
- Made with fruit puree
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Mousse 88% [Whole Milk, Strawberry Puree 8.8% Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Pork Gelatine, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Esters of Mono- and Di-Glyceride Fatty Acids), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carmine), Flavouring], Strawberry Sauce 12% [Water, Sugar, Strawberry Puree 0.6%, Modified Maize Starch, Cream Powder (from Milk), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Carmine)]]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedUse by: See top of pot lids
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1Y,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1Y,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|121kcal
|73kcal
|4%
|-
|509kJ
|305kJ
|Fat
|4.9g
|2.9g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|3.4g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|9.3g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|13.0g
|7.8g
|9%
|Protein
|3.9g
|2.3g
|5%
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|2%
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*per serving
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019