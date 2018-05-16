We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana 75Cl

3.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana 75Cl
£18.00
£18.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana 75Cl
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Antinori

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz/Syrah, Petit Verdot

Vinification Details

  • Alcoholic fermentation took place over a period of 5 to 7 days while maceration on the skins lasted for 8 to12 days. Temperatures during fermentation of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese and Petit Verdot never exceeded28 °C (82 °F) coaxing the gentle extraction of colour and supple fruit. Malolactic fermentation took place during the months of October and November the wine was then transferred to French, Hungarian and American oak barriques.

History

  • The Antinori family have been producing wine in Tuscany since 1385. They helped create the super Tuscan category. Villa Antinori is now seen as a mini super Tuscan.

Regional Information

  • Villa Antinori is only produced from the Antinori vineyards from Tuscany.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Name and address

  • Marchesi Antinori SPA,
  • Firenze,
  • In Cortona (Arezzo),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Marchesi Antinori SPA,
  • Firenze,
  • In Cortona (Arezzo),
  • Italia.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor wine for premium price!

2 stars

This wine should be avoided considering the price! On the palet slightly sharp/ bitter Wines,such as this should be utterly smooth!👎👎👎👎

Holiday memories

5 stars

Was first introduced to this wine in 2001 by a German waiter in a 5 star hotel in Lugano, Switzerland. Being located in the sole Italian speaking canton, the wine menu had a vast Italian selection, but he was determined to push this one for me to try, and frankly, I have always considered it was one of the best mid-range wines I have ever had recommended to me. Hence, I have bought It many times since and have never been disappointed. It has such depth of flavour; never harsh, and is a wine to savour and drink slowly. Usually throws a sediment, but I've never decantered it. At 13.5%, I would ask anybody contemplating the purchase of an excellent Italian wine, not to think twice; buy this one.

Bordeaux Beater

4 stars

For the money this is well worth a comparison with your favorite cru bourgeois supérieur. Tuscans do make good Cab Sav blends and this is a good entry example..

Full bodied red

3 stars

Full bodied and goes well with red meat and game in particula.r

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here