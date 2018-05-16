Villa Antinori Rosso Toscana 75Cl

Poor wine for premium price!
This wine should be avoided considering the price! On the palet slightly sharp/ bitter Wines,such as this should be utterly smooth!👎👎👎👎
Holiday memories
Was first introduced to this wine in 2001 by a German waiter in a 5 star hotel in Lugano, Switzerland. Being located in the sole Italian speaking canton, the wine menu had a vast Italian selection, but he was determined to push this one for me to try, and frankly, I have always considered it was one of the best mid-range wines I have ever had recommended to me. Hence, I have bought It many times since and have never been disappointed. It has such depth of flavour; never harsh, and is a wine to savour and drink slowly. Usually throws a sediment, but I've never decantered it. At 13.5%, I would ask anybody contemplating the purchase of an excellent Italian wine, not to think twice; buy this one.
Bordeaux Beater
For the money this is well worth a comparison with your favorite cru bourgeois supérieur. Tuscans do make good Cab Sav blends and this is a good entry example..
Full bodied red
Full bodied and goes well with red meat and game in particula.r