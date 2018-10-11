By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Fat Creamy Custard 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Low Fat Creamy Custard 400G
£ 0.50
£0.13/100g
1/2 of a can
  • Energy649kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat custard.
  • Made with British Milk Blended in a Devon creamery for silky sweetness
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins
900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3 - 4 minutes
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (200g)
Energy325kJ / 77kcal649kJ / 154kcal
Fat1.7g3.4g
Saturates1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate13.0g26.0g
Sugars7.4g14.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.4g4.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
55% less fat than standard Tesco 400g can of ready to serve custard--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

tasty

4 stars

I use a lot of custard and for the price of this one it is very good

Love custard

5 stars

I have bought this for a long time, it is lovely and creamy even with it being low fat

