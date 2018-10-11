Tesco Low Fat Creamy Custard 400G

tasty
I use a lot of custard and for the price of this one it is very good
Love custard
I have bought this for a long time, it is lovely and creamy even with it being low fat
Typical values per 100g: Energy 325kJ / 77kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Colour (Carotenes).
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins
900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic container, cover and vent. Microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Stir then microwave for 800W 1 min / 900W 45 secs. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 3 - 4 minutes
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.
Produced in the U.K.
Can be served hot or cold. Shake well before opening.
2 Servings
Can. Widely Recycled
400g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a can (200g)
|Energy
|325kJ / 77kcal
|649kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|26.0g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|14.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|55% less fat than standard Tesco 400g can of ready to serve custard
