Fairy Non Bio. Pods Washing Capsules 38 Washes

Poor!
On 30 degrees it doesn't always dissolve, very disappointed.
Excellent!
Having recently reviewed this product as part of the ##laundrydreamteam I can hand on heart say I have fallen in love. The scent is amazing and lasts so well, they are gentle on my very sensitive skin. Everything comes out soft and snuggly and feels like a dream. I am one happy woman and won't ever go back to what I used before!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I brought this the othere day and I must say omg it is simply amazing and dos what it says I the tin and as a busy working mum it keeps up with my family's busy life witch is hard for me and the washing is so soft and smells amazing all my family have loved it so I must say it will be a safe atay in out house
Excellent!
The only brand I can use that won't damage my babies skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I use the pods along with the fairy non bio fabric conditioner. Such an amazing combination and they leave my laundry smelling soooooo good
Excellent!
LOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE thisssss!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Always used fairy for both my children’s clothes and mine and partners it’s so soft on skin and I get so many compliments about the smell of my clothes and home when it’s drying
Excellent!
OMG used this for the first time and I must say my clothes came out smelling so fresh and my whole house currently smells like the pods I will be buying these tomorrow to try on bigger loads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I love using these pods. It’s so easy doing laundry. All I need to think about is, how soiled are the clothes. These pods leave my clothes very clean and smelling nice. I pair these pods with the fairy fabric softener and my clothes come out looking clean and smelling so fresh and snugly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Love these pods ! I received a free box and used them for the first time last week, I’m completely converted ! Super soft and great smell ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]