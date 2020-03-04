By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fairy Non Bio. Pods Washing Capsules 38 Washes

4.5(3617)Write a review
Fairy Non Bio. Pods Washing Capsules 38 Washes
£ 6.00
£0.16/each

Offer

  • Discover the gentle care of Fairy Non Bio 3in1 PODS Washing Liquid Capsules. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted no.1 brand for sensitive skin.* Fairy Non Bio PODS are gentle and wrap your family's delicate skin in huggable softness. Dermatologically tested, the Fairy Non Bio range has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal. Independent tests have confirmed that clothes washed in Fairy are as kind next to skin as clothes washed in water alone. Additionally, they include a special ingredient that will provide delighful softness to your clothes and so they will feel extra gentle on your skin. Unlike washing powder or liquids, Fairy Non Bio pods have a unique multi-compartment design that keeps the ingredients stable and separate until they reach the wash. Each Liquitab capsule contains the right amount of detergent to leave laundry wonderfully clean and soft next to precious skin. For best results, place Fairy Non Bio PODS directly directly into the drum and add your clothes on top. Use Fairy Non Bio pods with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for sensitive skins for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 38 washes based on 1 capsule per wash. *Online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Awarded the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Huggably soft for sensitive skin

Information

Ingredients

>30% Anionic surfactants; 5-15% Soap; <5% Non-ionic surfactants, Phosphonates; Optical brighteners, Perfumes.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • (UK) 0800 028 3393 (IE) 1800 409 281

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3617 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor!

1 stars

On 30 degrees it doesn't always dissolve, very disappointed.

Excellent!

5 stars

Having recently reviewed this product as part of the ##laundrydreamteam I can hand on heart say I have fallen in love. The scent is amazing and lasts so well, they are gentle on my very sensitive skin. Everything comes out soft and snuggly and feels like a dream. I am one happy woman and won't ever go back to what I used before!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I brought this the othere day and I must say omg it is simply amazing and dos what it says I the tin and as a busy working mum it keeps up with my family's busy life witch is hard for me and the washing is so soft and smells amazing all my family have loved it so I must say it will be a safe atay in out house

Excellent!

5 stars

The only brand I can use that won't damage my babies skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I use the pods along with the fairy non bio fabric conditioner. Such an amazing combination and they leave my laundry smelling soooooo good

Excellent!

5 stars

LOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE thisssss!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Always used fairy for both my children’s clothes and mine and partners it’s so soft on skin and I get so many compliments about the smell of my clothes and home when it’s drying

Excellent!

5 stars

OMG used this for the first time and I must say my clothes came out smelling so fresh and my whole house currently smells like the pods I will be buying these tomorrow to try on bigger loads [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I love using these pods. It’s so easy doing laundry. All I need to think about is, how soiled are the clothes. These pods leave my clothes very clean and smelling nice. I pair these pods with the fairy fabric softener and my clothes come out looking clean and smelling so fresh and snugly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these pods ! I received a free box and used them for the first time last week, I’m completely converted ! Super soft and great smell ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 3617 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

£ 2.50
£2.11/litre

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Washes 4L

£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 42 Washes 1.26L

£ 1.35
£1.08/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here