Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados (C)

Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados (C)

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.19
£0.60/each

A typical avocado
  • Energy651kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Avocado.
  • Harvested by hand. Orchard grown and gently ripened for a creamy texture and rich flavour.
Information

Ingredients

Avocado

Storage

Store in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, USA, Morocco, Egypt, Mozambique

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy813kJ / 198kcal651kJ / 158kcal
Fat19.5g15.6g
Saturates4.1g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.5g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin E3.2mg (27%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

