By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nippon Ant Bait Station 2 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Nippon Ant Bait Station 2 Pack
£ 3.00
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Proven reliable Vitax technology
  • Lightweight construction at just 0.08 Kgs
  • High performace for the home or tradesman
  • A prebaited trap for quick, clean and easy to use ant control all around the home
  • Kills ants and their nests without trace
  • Safe and easy to use, simply break of the tabs and put beneath kitchen cuboards etc.
  • Bait is sealed and safe to use around children and pets

Information

Warnings

  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Safety information

View more safety information

Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Got ants? Get this!

5 stars

I've been using these for years. They're amazing. Much safer around kids and pets, less messy than the powder, and I have found them to rid the place of ants within days in one workplace and 3 seperate homes so far.

Usually bought next

Raid Fly And Wasp Killer 300Ml

£ 3.00
£10.00/litre

Raid Ant Killer Powder 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Raid Ant Plus Cockroach Killer 300Ml

£ 3.00
£10.00/litre

Tesco Tiger Sliced Loaf 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here