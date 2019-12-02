By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Green Thai Chicken Curry & Rice 450G

3.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Green Thai Chicken Curry & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2601kJ 616kcal
    31%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce, with green beans and cooked jasmine rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lemongrass and coriander Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lemongrass and coriander Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • A taste of Thailand
  • Fragrant coconut curry infused with lemongrass and coriander
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Coconut Cream, Green Bean (3.5%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass Purée, Shallot, Salt, Galangal, Anchovy (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Tamarind Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Corn Starch, Chicken Extract, Sugar, Basil, Kaffir Lime Peel, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove label and lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins.
Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy578kJ / 137kcal2601kJ / 616kcal
Fat2.9g13.1g
Saturates1.4g6.3g
Carbohydrate20.8g93.4g
Sugars1.6g7.2g
Fibre0.6g2.7g
Protein6.7g29.9g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy! Nice and quick and easy dinner. Not up to T

4 stars

Yummy! Nice and quick and easy dinner. Not up to Thai restaurant standards but a good substitute to save time and money

Thai Green Curry 4 star

4 stars

Tried this for the first time last week really enjoyed it, plenty of chicken and a nice portion of rice. I'm looking forward to trying this again.

horrible

1 stars

not spicy enough and to dry, thai currys are meant to be more like a broth consistency, this was to thick to much like a chinese curry, also jasmine rice came out of container in 1 large blob and very hard to break up. yes i followed the cooking instructions correctly.

Horrible!

2 stars

This ready meal was horrible. Tasteless and the rice was stodgy. Not recommended at all.

Needs more oomph

3 stars

A good sized portion but not enough sauce for the amount of rice. This is far too dry to be classed as a Thai curry. Also would rather have less chicken and more veg. A bit of red pepper perhaps along with more beans and some fresh chilli, herbs to make it more vibrant

This is really nice but it’s a shame Tesco don’t i

4 stars

This is really nice but it’s a shame Tesco don’t include the usual traffic light system on the packaging so you can see the nutritional values as you can with most other meals of this type.

My Favourite Curry

5 stars

I love this Tesco Thai Chicken Curry, such lovely flavours from both the curry sauce and the rice. A very enjoyable tasty filing meal.

Delicious!

5 stars

This is my favourite ready meal. I have bought so many already that I think I’m obsessed with it. I love Thai green curry and I’m very fussy when it comes to food but I simply can’t get enough of this meal. Buy it, taste it and you’ll definitely come back for more!

I buy this for my daughter and she likes it very m

5 stars

I buy this for my daughter and she likes it very much indeed. Easy to prepare.

This used to be amazing until recipe was changed

3 stars

I would have given 5 stars, however, the recipe was recently changed to substitute baby corn and water chestnuts for green beans, which is a huge thumbs down for me.

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Thai Curry & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Coconut Chicken Curry With Jasmine Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here