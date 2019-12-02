Tesco Green Thai Chicken Curry & Rice 450G

Yummy! Nice and quick and easy dinner. Not up to T
Yummy! Nice and quick and easy dinner. Not up to Thai restaurant standards but a good substitute to save time and money
Thai Green Curry 4 star
Tried this for the first time last week really enjoyed it, plenty of chicken and a nice portion of rice. I'm looking forward to trying this again.
horrible
not spicy enough and to dry, thai currys are meant to be more like a broth consistency, this was to thick to much like a chinese curry, also jasmine rice came out of container in 1 large blob and very hard to break up. yes i followed the cooking instructions correctly.
Horrible!
This ready meal was horrible. Tasteless and the rice was stodgy. Not recommended at all.
Needs more oomph
A good sized portion but not enough sauce for the amount of rice. This is far too dry to be classed as a Thai curry. Also would rather have less chicken and more veg. A bit of red pepper perhaps along with more beans and some fresh chilli, herbs to make it more vibrant
This is really nice but it’s a shame Tesco don’t include the usual traffic light system on the packaging so you can see the nutritional values as you can with most other meals of this type.
My Favourite Curry
I love this Tesco Thai Chicken Curry, such lovely flavours from both the curry sauce and the rice. A very enjoyable tasty filing meal.
Delicious!
This is my favourite ready meal. I have bought so many already that I think I’m obsessed with it. I love Thai green curry and I’m very fussy when it comes to food but I simply can’t get enough of this meal. Buy it, taste it and you’ll definitely come back for more!
I buy this for my daughter and she likes it very much indeed. Easy to prepare.
This used to be amazing until recipe was changed
I would have given 5 stars, however, the recipe was recently changed to substitute baby corn and water chestnuts for green beans, which is a huge thumbs down for me.