Tesco Red Thai Curry & Rice 450G

Tesco Red Thai Curry & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2457kJ 582kcal
    29%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a red pepper, coconut and red chilli sauce, with cooked jasmine rice.
  • A Taste of Thailand. Fragrant coconut curry infused with red chilli and Kaffir lime peel Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (20%), Red Pepper (6%), Green Bean, Water Chestnut, Coconut Cream, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Lime Leaf, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Lemon Grass Purée, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Corn Starch, Coriander, Coriander Seed, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin Powder, Basil, Cardamom, Coriander Root, Colour (Paprika Extract), White Pepper, Molasses, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Remove label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 6, 5½ (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results microwave heat.
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins 30 secs
Remove label and slightly loosen one corner of the lid.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (423g**)
Energy581kJ / 138kcal2457kJ / 582kcal
Fat2.5g10.4g
Saturates1.1g4.6g
Carbohydrate21.0g88.7g
Sugars1.7g7.0g
Fibre0.8g3.5g
Protein7.5g31.6g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 423g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Disappointed

2 stars

I really wanted to like this, but unfortunately I was disappointed by it. It was creamy enough, but lacked any taste of spice. The Rice was really dry when cooked and I found this chicken wasn't of best quality. I love Tesco's ready meal range but I will not be buying this one again.

Small portion size

2 stars

It actually tasted nice, however only gave it 2 stars because it was a very small portion, not nearly enough for an adult meal. The packaging was disguised to make it look like a larger portion. Tut tut tesco

Lacks sufficient sauce to enjoy the dish

3 stars

I'm an avid lover of you Thai green meal, this however isn't as good. The taste itself is great however it lack sauce which leaves chicken very minimally coated and not tasty. The rice compartment appears to be bigger? This leaves wasted rice as there is insufficient sauce so I'm left with sticky rice. Is the compartment different to the Thai green meal or is it just the lack of sauce that makes it appear so? I had the 1st one and thought it may have been a production line but having just had my second it was the same. Its a shame as its a tasty product.

Too much rice but delicious.

4 stars

This is my favourite, delicious. Saying that, it has recently been lacking and maybe a slight ingredient change as the last one I had was dull like an ingredient was missing. There is also too much rice and not enough curry sauce. Improve the cons and I'll happily buy more as the best red Thai curry ever!

Best Ready MealEver!

5 stars

Best ready meal ever. Lovely,tasty crunchy veg.Perfectly spiced and flavoured. Yummy sticky rice.

