Macushield Caps 30 22G
Offer
Product Description
- One A Day Food Supplement
- Informed-Choice.org
- Trusted by sport
- Certified by Informed-Choice & Informed-Sport, please see website.
- No. 1 Recommended Supplement by Eye Experts*
- *Reference: Original Formula and Original Formula Vegetarian - Survey of 92 UK Eye Experts 2017.
- Our Formula
- Developed in collaboration with leading eye experts.
- One a day MacuShield Original Formula.
- Contains LMZ3 - Contains lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin in a specific 10/10/2 formulation.
- Our LMZ3 is derived from a botanical extract obtained extract obtained from the marigold flower (Tagetes erecta).
- LMZ3 Explained
- LMZ3 in MacuShield is made up of all three macular carotenoids; lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin. Scientific research shows that these three macular carotenoids are found at the back of the eye, at the macula, where they form the macular pigment (yellow colour) and concentrated at the very centre of this pigment is meso-zeaxanthin.
- Trust the science
- Original formula
- With lutein, meso-zeaxanthin and zeaxanthin
- Pack size: 22G
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Sunflower Seed Oil, Capsule Shell (Gelling Agent: Bovine Gelatin, Humectant: Glycerol, Colour: Red Iron Oxide E172), Marigold Extract (of which 15% is combined: Lutein, Meso-Zeaxanthin, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol & Zeaxanthin), Thickener: Beeswax Yellow
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, between 5°C and 25°C.For Best Before End See Base.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Take one softgel capsule daily with a meal.
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet or a healthy lifestyle.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Tamper evident blisters - do not use if foil is broken.
- Pregnant or lactating women should consult a doctor or pharmacist before using this product.
- Report any safety concerns to:
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1249 705 189
- Email: pharmacovigilance@alliancepharma.co.uk
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Avonbridge House,
- Bath Road,
- Chippenham,
- Wiltshire,
Return to
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Avonbridge House,
- Bath Road,
- Chippenham,
- Wiltshire,
- SN15 2BB,
- UK.
- UK Freephone:
- 0800 234 6770 or
- Tel: +44 (0) 1249 705 189
- www.macushield.com
Net Contents
30 x Day Pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each softgel capsule contains:
|Marigold extract
|157mg
|Meso-zeaxanthin
|10mg
|Lutein
|10mg
|Zeaxanthin
|2mg
|Providing:
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet or a healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Tamper evident blisters - do not use if foil is broken. Pregnant or lactating women should consult a doctor or pharmacist before using this product. Report any safety concerns to: Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited. Tel: +44 (0) 1249 705 189 Email: pharmacovigilance@alliancepharma.co.uk
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020