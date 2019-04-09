By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Caramel Collection Giant Easter Egg 364G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£1.65/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate egg with a 52g tube of Munchies (milk chocolates with a soft caramel (30%) and a crisp biscuit centre (6%), two 30g Caramac bars (caramel flavour bars) and a 52g tube of Rolo (milk chocolates with a toffee centre (45%).
  • www.nestle.co.uk/aboutnestle
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • A large smooth milk chocolate egg with a selection of caramel favourites
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 364g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages

Warnings

  • Rolo, Munchies
  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Nestle Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)

Net Contents

364g

Safety information

View more safety information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Vanilla, Flavouring

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6 sweets / half tubeReference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 2031kJ556kJ8400kJ
    -485kcal133kcal2000kcal7%
    Fat 22.4g6.1g70g9%
    of which: saturates 12.7g3.5g20g17%
    Carbohydrate 64.5g17.6g260g7%
    of which: sugars 56.3g15.4g90g17%
    Fibre 1.5g0.4g--
    Protein 5.4g1.5g50g3%
    Salt 0.30g0.08g6g1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Palm Kernel), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5 sweets Reference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 2001kJ520kJ8400kJ
    -477kcal124kcal2000kcal6%
    Fat 20.4g5.3g70g8%
    of which: saturates 11.7g3.0g20g15%
    Carbohydrate 68.4g17.8g260g8%
    of which: sugars 58.7g15.3g90g17%
    Fibre 1.2g0.3g--
    Protein 4.4g1.1g50g2%
    Salt 0.30g0.05g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Vegetable Fat (from Coconut/Palm Kernel/Palm/Shea/Sal/Illipe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Sugar, Lactose (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Treacle, Flavouring, Salt

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 2381kJ726kJ8400kJ
    -571kcal174kcal2000kcal9%
    Fat 36.1g11.0g70g16%
    of which: saturates 29.8g9.1g20g46%
    Carbohydrate 55.5g16.9g260g7%
    of which: sugars 55.5g16.9g90g19%
    Fibre NilNil--
    Protein 5.9g1.8g50g4%
    Salt 0.30g0.10g6g2%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Illipe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Butterfat (from Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/10 eggReference Intake*% RI*
    Energy 2250kJ459kJ8400kJ
    -538kcal110kcal2000kcal6%
    Fat 29.5g6.0g70g9%
    of which: saturates 17.2g3.5g20g18%
    Carbohydrate 61.9g12.6g260g5%
    of which: sugars 61.0g12.4g90g14%
    Fibre 1.4g0.3g--
    Protein 5.1g1.0g50g2%
    Salt 0.18g0.04g6g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Why???

1 stars

Arrived smashed up

