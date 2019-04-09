Nestle Caramel Collection Giant Easter Egg 364G

Why???
Arrived smashed up
Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
364g
Rolo, Munchies Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Vanilla, Flavouring
Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 sweets / half tube
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2031kJ
|556kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|485kcal
|133kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|22.4g
|6.1g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|12.7g
|3.5g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|64.5g
|17.6g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|56.3g
|15.4g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.5g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.08g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Palm Kernel), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings
Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2001kJ
|520kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|477kcal
|124kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|20.4g
|5.3g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|11.7g
|3.0g
|20g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|17.8g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|58.7g
|15.3g
|90g
|17%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.05g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Vegetable Fat (from Coconut/Palm Kernel/Palm/Shea/Sal/Illipe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Sugar, Lactose (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Treacle, Flavouring, Salt
Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2381kJ
|726kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|571kcal
|174kcal
|2000kcal
|9%
|Fat
|36.1g
|11.0g
|70g
|16%
|of which: saturates
|29.8g
|9.1g
|20g
|46%
|Carbohydrate
|55.5g
|16.9g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|55.5g
|16.9g
|90g
|19%
|Fibre
|Nil
|Nil
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.10g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm/Shea/Sal/Illipe/Kokum Gurgi/Mango Kernel), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Butterfat (from Milk)
Egg Shell - Contains 10 servings. Rolo - Contains 2 servings. Caramac - Contains 2 servings. Munchies - Contains 2 servings. Portion should be adjusted for children of different ages
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/10 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2250kJ
|459kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|538kcal
|110kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|29.5g
|6.0g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|17.2g
|3.5g
|20g
|18%
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|12.6g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|61.0g
|12.4g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020